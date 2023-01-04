Krewe of Oshun — It's not just a parade. It's also a festival — noon Saturday, Feb. 4, Howell Boulevard
CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts — Carnival's going to the dogs for the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's annual fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 222 North Blvd.
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale — An oldie but a goodie — this one's been rolling since 1977, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, River Road and Government Street
Krewe of Ascension Mambo — After its inaugural run in 2022, they're back for more, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Gonzales
Krewe of Denham Springs — The Livingston Parish paraders put family and fun first, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Range Avenue and Florida Boulevard
Krewe of Orion — All hail the god of hunting (the perfect krewe name for Sportsman's Paradise), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Philip Street
Mid City Gras — You gotta love these laid-back paraders with a squirrel as a mascot, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, North Boulevard
Krewe of Southdowns — Look for the glowing torches and you've found this family celebration, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Southdowns neighborhood
Krewe of Spanish Town — This one's cornered the market on pink flamingoes and pandemonium, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, River Road
Good Friends of the Oaks — They'll be "Rockin' Thru the Ages" on the Westside, 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Port Allen
Krewe of Comogo — Combine "Comeaux" and "Gautreaux" and you've got nighttime fun, 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Plaquemine
Community Center of Pointe Coupee — That's a lot of candles — it's the 101st anniversary of this parade, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, downtown New Roads
New Roads Lions Club — This town's called "Little Carnival Capital" so you have to be there, right?, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, downtown New Roads