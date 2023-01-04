Krewe of Oshun — It's not just a parade. It's also a festival — noon Saturday, Feb. 4, Howell Boulevard

CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts — Carnival's going to the dogs for the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's annual fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 222 North Blvd.

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale — An oldie but a goodie — this one's been rolling since 1977, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, River Road and Government Street

BR.wildmystique.022022 TS 843.jpg

A float rolls past the Old State Capitol on Feb. 19 at the Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Mardi Gras parade.

Krewe of Ascension Mambo — After its inaugural run in 2022, they're back for more, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Gonzales

Krewe of Denham Springs — The Livingston Parish paraders put family and fun first, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Range Avenue and Florida Boulevard

Krewe of Orion — All hail the god of hunting (the perfect krewe name for Sportsman's Paradise), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Philip Street

Mid City Gras — You gotta love these laid-back paraders with a squirrel as a mascot, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, North Boulevard

BR.wildmidcity.022122 31 mw.JPG

Betty BeignYAY, a member of the Baton Rouge Beign Yays, stamps Sophia Krzystowczyk’s, 18 months, hand as the Mid City Gras Parade rolls along North Boulevard in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Krewe of Southdowns — Look for the glowing torches and you've found this family celebration, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Southdowns neighborhood

Krewe of Spanish Town — This one's cornered the market on pink flamingoes and pandemonium, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, River Road

Good Friends of the Oaks — They'll be "Rockin' Thru the Ages" on the Westside, 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Port Allen

BR.spanishtown.022722 HS 3921.JPG

Beads hang in a tree following the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade, Saturday, February 26, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La.

Krewe of Comogo — Combine "Comeaux" and "Gautreaux" and you've got nighttime fun, 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Plaquemine

Community Center of Pointe Coupee — That's a lot of candles — it's the 101st anniversary of this parade, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, downtown New Roads

New Roads Lions Club — This town's called "Little Carnival Capital" so you have to be there, right?, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, downtown New Roads

