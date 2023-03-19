At my first daily newspaper job nearly four decades ago, botanical prints by artist Margaret Stones hung on the walls.
Years passed before I noticed them, though the pictures were prominently displayed in the newsroom. While hammering out copy and juggling deadlines, I didn’t leave much room in my life to savor images of pretty flowers in a workplace hallway.
Only much later did I grasp the importance of Stones and her special place in Louisiana. A native of Australia, Stones was one of the best botanical illustrators in the world. To honor America’s bicentennial in 1976 and the 50th anniversary of LSU’s campus, Gresdna Doty, a professor of theater, suggested to Paul Murrill, then the university president, that Stones be commissioned to create six watercolor drawings. Stones and Louisiana fell in love with each other, and the project eventually expanded to include 224 pictures of Louisiana native plants. The original watercolors are in a special collection at LSU. Through prints and a lavish coffee table book, Stones’ Louisiana work has reached wider audiences.
Stones died in 2018 at 98. Recently, more people seem to be recognizing her local legacy. Last year, LSU’s Hill Memorial Library included some of her drawings in a broader exhibit celebrating its natural history collection. Now, Baton Rouge’s Louisiana Art & Science Museum is displaying its collection of Stones’ Louisiana botanical prints through May 7.
I drove to the LASM exhibit earlier this month and was thrilled to find the museum full. Admission is free on the first Sunday of each month, and many patrons, including young families, were taking advantage of the bargain. After the challenges of pandemic lockdowns, it was heartening to see a cultural institution crowded again.
LASM’s Stones exhibit is in its Catwalk Gallery, which bridges the museum’s upper wings. While some visitors stopped to admire the prints, others didn’t seem to notice her art as they crossed the gallery to reach other exhibits.
Stones is an easy artist to overlook. She didn’t dramatize her subjects, apparently content with the idea that a beautiful flower, clearly rendered, was vivid enough. She depicted her flowers against plain white backgrounds, which gives them an ethereal quality, like spirits suspended in midair.
I love her magnolia grandiflora, which looms like a galaxy of green, red and white. Her yellow pitcher plant, which gets its name from its hollow vessel that traps insects, seems to wave at the viewer a little ominously — a quiet reminder that predators often rely on charm. I suppose my favorite Stones picture is her honeysuckle, its red and yellow blossoms popping like firecrackers in a summer sky.
If you can’t make the drive to LASM, check out a virtual gallery of Stones’ drawings through LSU’s website at lib.lsu.edu. I wish I’d paid more attention when her art was near my desk all those years. It’s been a real pleasure, though, to finally catch up.
