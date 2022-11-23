Margo Price feels like a tiger in cage.
A truth-telling singer-songwriter who spans country, pop and psychedelic rock, she’s eagerly anticipating her first headlining tour since 2018. Chelsea’s Live! is the second stop on the six-show tour that precedes the January release of her fourth studio album, “Strays.”
“I didn’t know when I walked off stage in 2018 that that was going to be it,” the Illinois farmer’s daughter said from her home in Nashville, Tennessee. “I got pregnant and then the pandemic hit. It’s been tough for any artist. But when people are broke, the arts are the first thing to go. I understand that people are hurting and struggling.”
Price delayed but ultimately released her third album, “That’s How Rumors Get Started,” during the pandemic. “Rumors” debuted at No. 17 on Billboard’s country album charts even though Price couldn’t promote it on the road.
“It broke my heart that we didn’t get to tour those songs,” she said.
More than two years later, Price will play songs from all of her albums during her “ ’Til the Wheels Fall Off Tour.” That includes songs from “All American Made,” the 2017 release that earned her a Grammy nomination for best new artist.
“We’re cooking up a lot of stuff,” she said.
Price did perform in the past few years, but those appearances were abbreviated opening act and festival sets.
“We played a bunch of Outlaw Music Festival tour stuff with Willie Nelson and we toured with Chris Stapleton,” she said. “But doing a 30-minute to a 60-minute set is different from doing your own 90-minute show and having your own crowd. I can’t wait to play for friends and fans.”
Price wrapped a tour of a different kind a few weeks ago — the book tour for her soul-baring memoir, “Maybe We’ll Make It.” The book covers the years of struggle she experienced before Jack White’s Third Man Records released her breakthrough album debut, 2016’s “Midwest Farmer’s Daughter.”
“I felt compelled to share what it took to get where I’m at,” Price said of the memoir. “My path, and navigating the failures and the rejections, that’s a more interesting story to tell than stuff now.”
In the midst of the book tour, Price returned to Nashville to sing at the star-studded memorial to Loretta Lynn held at the Grand Ole Opry. The trailblazing, influential and beloved Lynn, who died at 90 on Oct. 4, asked Price to perform at the memorial concert. The farmer’s daughter sang the coal miner’s daughter’s most controversial song, “The Pill.”
“I had a whole lot of ideas of songs I wanted to do, because I truly love all of her songs,” Price said. “But ‘The Pill’ was the one that the family and I thought needed to be sung the most. They said I was the only one who could pull that one off. So, it was a request specifically from the family. I was happy to oblige.”
In 2019, Price sang at Lynn’s 87th birthday celebration and farewell performance at the Bridgestone Arena. Price and Jack White performed a duet of “Portland, Oregon,” and the solo Price, then eight months pregnant with her daughter, Ramona, sang Lynn’s 1971 hit, “One’s on the Way.”
Lynn was an inspiration and a mentor to Price.
“I don’t think I would have made a country record the way that I did, had I not grown up listening to her music,” Price said. “And she became like kin to me in the later years. We recorded together and she gave me invaluable advice that I will always cherish.”
Like Lynn, Price doesn’t write moon-in-June love songs.
“I have tried to follow the example of speaking your truth, saying things in a transparent way, like Loretta did and John Prine and Bob Dylan did,” she said.
Price counts herself fortunate to have known many of the singer-songwriters she reveres.
“It’s like good medicine, being in their presence,” she said. “John Prine and Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples — those are the spiritual, almost patron-saint people who come into your life and shower you with stories from the past and good advice. Having those kinds of relationships has been the best thing about my success.”
Margo Price/Kam Franklin
8 p.m. Wednesday
Chelsea’s Live!, 1010 Nicholson Drive
$25-$99