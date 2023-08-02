As the LSU Museum of Art opens its newest exhibit, 'African American Masterworks from the Paul R. Jones Collection at the University of Alabama' at 6 p.m. Thursday, Mark Tullos, the museum's brand-new executive director, will be celebrating a homecoming of sorts.
Tullos, a Baton Rouge native and 1979 graduate of Baton Rouge High, is also an LSU alum, with a degree in visual arts.
"This is almost surreal because I spent so much of my life here," Tullos said. "To come back and see the city having changed so much — and yet some places still look the same, like my high school. It still looks the same from the front."
Tullos' deep Louisiana roots include his work at a variety of museums, including the Louisiana Office of State Museums, where he served as the assistant secretary.
He was also director of the Louisiana State Museum system in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Natchitoches, Patterson and Thibodaux.
From 2004 to 2012, Tullos served as the executive director for the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Most recently, Tullos served as president and CEO of the Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience in Meridian.
"Being back home feels so good — having lived so many places where I had to start over and make new friends," he said. "Here, I've got old friends."
Tullos appreciates the ease in meeting old friends for coffee and reconnecting with so many people he knew when he was a young art student, painting signs in downtown Baton Rouge to make his way through college.
Even so, Tullos said he's looking forward to making new friends.
"It's great to catch up and also to dream about what can happen next here in Baton Rouge," Tullos said. "So many people here have known me nearly all my life. … They know the mistakes and successes I've had along the way. It's a comforting thing."
A few weeks into his role leading the museum, situated on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center downtown, Tullos said his hopes for the museum are beginning to form, with the primary one focused on elevating the museum to become one of the premier university museums in the country.
The 30,000-square-foot museum has an enviable location in Baton Rouge, overlooking the Mississippi River, the Old State Capitol and the Hilton. The museum has more than 6,200 pieces in its collection.
"When you think of Baton Rouge now, you think of LSU and football and great food, but we want people to think about this museum and the Shaw Center, too," Tullos said. "My personal goal is to make the LSU Museum of Art to be a brand nationally — just like everything else that's fabulous about LSU."
The art museum and LSU's Rural Life Museum, as well as other LSU museums, have similar standards, the new executive director said.
"I'm looking forward to working with Bill Stark, the executive director at Rural Life, to work together to promote each other," he said. "LSU has some treasures all over the city."
Tullos said the first step he's planning is "something we can achieve with the resources we currently have" — to begin to refine and improve the visitor experience from the moment guests leave their vehicle.
Beyond that, he's looking at capital improvements, a capital campaign and building the collection — all things that will require significant resources.
"But improving the visitor experience is something we can do now," he said. "Not that it's bad now, but we want people to leave and want to come back soon."
In terms of planning and scheduling exhibitions, he is looking forward to working closely with Michelle Schulte, the museum's chief curator and director of programs, who joined the staff in 2022.
Tullos said his goals for exhibitions include programs that "challenge you sometimes and then the next one gives you something pleasing and comfortable that you know about, like Clementine Hunter."
"But occasionally, we want to have an exhibit with artists who make you think and question the world," Tullos said. "That's what museums do — provoke you and make you try to see things. Museums should challenge you intellectually and spiritually. Our souls are fueled by creativity. It's one of the things that helps us survive as human beings."
Tullos also believes that the dedication to creativity represents one of things the LSU Museum of Art is — "a gathering place where people can be challenged but also have their souls fed."
Tullos also said his door is open and he hopes to connect with many people in the area.
"Part of my responsibility especially in these first few months is to listen to the community," he said.
About the new exhibit at LSU Museum of Art
Schulte says the new exhibit, "African American Masterworks from the Paul R. Jones Collection at the University of Alabama," is a collection of 56 pieces, including a variety of art forms — paintings, sculptures, collages, photographs.
"All of the works are from established artists," she said. "We have a broad range of artwork from 1910s to present. We are supplementing the borrowed pieces with a dozen pieces from our own collection."
Jones donated the pieces from his personal collection to the university several years before his death, Schulte said.
Jones, an Alabama native, completed a bachelor’s degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C., with the intention of attending the School of Law at The University of Alabama in 1949.
"He applied to go to law school at the University of Alabama and was denied entry because of his race," Schulte said. "Even though he was denied access to the university, he wanted his collection to go there so that future generations could see the possibilities and expand the conversation. He felt that art was a way for us to start having conversations about race."
According to Schulte, Jones believed art to be a powerful tool that could build resilient communities, strengthen individuals and encourage positive communication.
In exchange for the borrowed pieces from the Jones Museum, the LSU Museum of Art is sending a collection of Eugene Martin's work to Alabama.
Martin, who died in Lafayette in 2005, dedicated his life to living and working as a full-time artist, creating a body of work that ranges from black-and-white ink drawings to bright and colorful acrylic paintings and collages.
"We're swapping shows," Schulte said.
"African American Masterworks" will be on view at the LSU Museum of Art from Thursday-Dec. 3.
The Thursday night opening will include a performance of Nina Simone classics by Chloé Marie, with a reception following. The event, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., is free to attend.
To learn more about the exhibit, go to: https://www.lsumoa.org/inside-lsu-moa/2023/5/17/african-american-masterworks-pr