Jon Parks, the executive director of the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, picked Curbside Burgers for his Baton Rouge Classic lunch. He ordered the Barbie Burger 2.0. (It's a double patty, American cheese, pork belly preserves, pickles, roasted poblano mayo kind of burger offered at $9.79.)
Parks grew up in Huntsville, Alabama, and attended Samford University, where he studied music theory/composition and earned a master's in church music and a master's of divinity, as well.
Even with his deep southern roots, he moved to Baton Rouge from Kosice, Slovakia.
As in Slovakia — a place I know well. I moved there to teach English when the small country was 12 days old and had just split from the Czech Republic way back in 1993. Even though our time in Eastern Europe did not cross over at all, Parks and I had plenty to discuss about our shared time in Slovakia, which made the lunch feel like a reunion of sorts as opposed to an initial meeting.
After a decade in Slovakia, Parks says coming back to the States has its challenges.
"I wouldn't call it culture shock, but it was close," he said.
His big takeaway from his Slovak experience, which was his first time to live abroad, was similar to my own — that the real story is always more complicated than the black/white story we tell.
"The differences in and between the Roma people and the Slovak people were a part of that realization. It's complicated and that's beautiful," he said. "It would be nice if things were tidy."
I asked how his Slovak experience helped prepare him for his work in Louisiana, and he had a solid answer.
"I have found it helpful, the further I go in life, when I find someone who thinks differently than I do, I approach it with curiosity — and ask why," he said.
We talked about the all-too common tendency in the current culture to push those away who think differently.
"That's not going to lead us anywhere good," Parks said. "Being curious and trying to get to the point where I understand why someone believes what they believe helps."
For nearly 37 years, the Interfaith Federation has promoted understanding between different faith groups. Parks said it has expanded to understanding between different racial groups, including multiple large ethnic groups here in Baton Rouge.
"We come together asking questions," he said. "We try to understand each other through dialogue."
The organization does so with programs like Congregation Connections, which has been going on since 1995. The concept is simple, according to their website: We connect and encourage congregations from diverse backgrounds to seek common ground and build partnerships. Current emphasis is on the pairing of white and black congregations. Some partnerships have been together for over twenty years; others are just getting acquainted.
Parks said the organization's signature events are the Community Prayer Breakfast, set for Sept. 14, and Sounds of Community concerts. The events are culturally inclusive. They've also commissioned choral music called "Waging Peace," which features first-person accounts from the Greater Baton Rouge community.
Parks said the goal of the conversations and events is to have open conversation.
"Not to stay away from the differences," he said. "Maybe it's time to stop avoiding talking about our differences."
Parks is also working with the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to talk about security for houses of worship and how congregations can be active in disaster preparation and response.
Five days a week, the Interfaith Federation hosts the Holy Grill, serving 50 to 75 hot meals five days a week at Cadillac Street Park to those in need. Churches that are affiliated with the Holy Grill are scheduled to serve on a regular schedule, but community members interested in assisting with the lunches are invited to call the office at (225) 267-5600.
"Over the years, there have been efforts to do more than just feeding," Parks said. "We are hoping to bring a staff person to work with literacy education at the Holy Grill lunches."
People in the community are invited to participate in the dialogue sessions, attend concerts, the prayer breakfast or volunteer to help serve meals five days a week.
The Interfaith Federation does a lot with a little — Parks and the other three staffers are all part-time. The organization has 12 people on its board from 12 congregations, including a mosque, a synagogue, protestant, Catholic and Mormon representatives with racial diversity.
"I think the Federation can be one of the best expressions of coming together and being curious," he said. "Baton Rouge is a great city that isn't perfect. At the Federation, people can come together and talk out their differences."
Whether it's about differences or commonalities, Parks is easy to talk to. He's also a certified life coach. Not to mention, he's a runner and has been in training for a triathlon. He enjoys playing video games with his daughters, writing music, singing, playing guitar and piano.
Parks is also interim administrative pastor at University Baptist Church on Highland Road. It's a Cooperative Baptist Church. Since he and I both grew up Southern Baptist, I asked about what the Cooperative Baptist Church is. He explained that about 30 years ago, the Cooperative Baptists formed a new organization focused on creating a more moderate denomination, but still with the autonomy of the local church and their own mission board.
He and his family pay homage to their time in Slovakia by making a Slovak dish, called kapustnica, every Christmas. It's a cabbage, sauerkraut soup kind of thing and Christmas in Slovakia generally involves having a carp in the bathtub.
The Parks don't take things that far.
"We do fish," he said.
I walked away from our lunch feeling better about the world. Knowing that people like Parks are working every day to create conversation and understanding within the community offers a lot of hope — and for those who ask (because they do!), for lunch, I ordered the very tasty Curbside Classic Slider for $6.99.