On a Friday afternoon in July, a woman with a cake delivery greets Leighton Carbo at the imposing 10-foot-tall and 6-foot-wide oak front door at Supper Club.
"Oh, my birthday cake," the executive chef said as he takes the delivery and hands it off to someone to put in the kitchen.
He makes his way to sit at the bar and said, "It's not my birthday," after an inquiry about his festivities.
"Anytime somebody brings flowers to drop them off, I'm like, 'My wife is so sweet,' and they're like, 'Uhh, sir, this ain't for you.' Some play along, and others are like, 'Err. ... this ain't yours,'" he said.
Behind the glitz and glamour curtain of Supper Club, the over-the-top culinary destination for local and regional foodies, Carbo is a humble and goofy juxtaposition.
"This (position) is almost like a culmination of everything I've been through," he said.
A Gonzales native, Carbo attended LSU with hopes to be a dentist. He started working in the kitchen at Ruth's Chris Steak House during college, his first taste of the restaurant industry.
After graduating from LSU in 2003, Carbo planned to go to dental school, but decided to take a semester off. Then another. Soon enough, he was applying to culinary school. He moved to Portland, Oregon, and attended Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts.
"That's probably one of the best things I've ever done in my life — is move away," he said.
While he was at Le Cordon Bleu, Carbo said he learned the importance of using fresh ingredients, often using seasonal items in high-end restaurants close to the Pacific Ocean.
"Up there, when you ordered salad greens, some dude showed up in muddy overalls with a garbage bag full of greens that he picked, washed himself and were in the ground three hours ago," he said.
During culinary school, Carbo also worked at WD-50 in New York City for a summer with renowned Chef Wylie Dufresne who experimented with molecular gastronomy — a contrast to his experience with farm-to-table dining before it was branded as farm-to-table dining.
In 2008, Carbo and his wife moved back to Louisiana, and he worked as the executive sous chef at Cuvée in New Orleans — never expecting to return to Baton Rouge. Two months into living in New Orleans, he accepted a job as the executive chef at Sullivan's Steakhouse.
After four years, he was promoted to general manager but was skeptical about the position.
"I'm not the front-of-house dude. I like being hands-on, doing and seeing stuff — the energy. That's why I fell in love with this business," Carbo said. "I had to buy a suit. I didn't have dress shoes or dress socks."
At Sullivan's, he met Mackenzie Tolliver, who then married Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux co-founder Brandon Landry.
When Mackenzie Tolliver Landry was 17 years old, she was training to be a server at Sullivan's. She said she was nervous to work in a place that sold high-end items, but Carbo had a welcoming presence.
"Chef Leighton proved why culture matters so much in a workspace," she said. "He was tough but approachable and very detail-oriented."
She worked with Carbo for five years, then she and her husband started to think about opening Supper Club. They wanted a partner and operator who understood culture and service but without the ego.
For them, Carbo checked all the boxes.
"Leighton is a very talented chef, but who he is as a person is even more important to us," she said. "He geeks out on every detail and every customer."
As Walk-On's was expanding, Brandon Landry was visiting upscale, "swanky" restaurants in other states, Carbo said. He visited places that were chic, hard to get into and unapologetic.
"Brandon told me, 'I think Baton Rouge is ready for something like this,'" Carbo said.
After about three years of toying with the idea, Carbo accepted Brandon Landry's offer to be the executive chef and have ownership in Supper Club.
"Leighton is one of the most talented chefs I've ever been around," Brandon Landry said in a text message. "His attention to detail and his willingness to always want to learn is what separates him. I'm proud to call him a partner, and he is a huge reason why Supper Club has disrupted the Baton Rouge dining scene."
Carbo said that intentionality was a leading theme in curating the menu and desired atmosphere of the space with Brandon Landry. For three years, they worked on developing the brand, traveling to various cities including Las Vegas and Miami, running a test kitchen next to the original Walk On's on Burbank and hosting 6-hour brainstorming sessions to build the vision.
The two even hopped on a plane to try a one-pound meatball at Myles Chefetz’s Prime Italian in Miami.
"Everything has a why. Everything is intentional," Carbo said. "From the menu, to the ingredients, to the liquor, to the way you walk in and how the bar is set up."
Carbo uses the tools he learned early in his career to source top-tier ingredients and cook them simply, but "make it the best thing you've ever had," he said.
French fries, for example.
While customers often have high expectations for the restaurant, the first thing that greets them at the table is a container of hand-cut French fries.
Carbo explained that, instead of bread at the table, Brandon Landry wanted to serve fries to guests to mitigate the intimidation that patrons might have about the menu or atmosphere.
"Everybody likes French fries. It lets everyone breathe a little," Carbo said.
He also noted that the menu at Supper Club is minimal for a reason because he believes in consistency. No dish has a weird word, technique or ingredient, either, as he doesn't want to deter any customer from trying something new.
However, that doesn't keep him from sourcing top-quality, exclusive items and putting on dinner and a show. Take the table-side flamed crème brûlée, for example, the $1,000 "Bruce Wayne" steak or the A5 Shichiri Wagyu.
Carbo's favorite item on the menu is the Sagrera cut, which is a 35-day, dry-aged rotating cut of meat from Sagrera Farms in Ethel. Supper Club is the only restaurant that carries the brand, and it has to buy an entire cow to do so.
Carbo formed a relationship with the owner of Sagrera Farms, Shawn Sagrera, a fourth-generation cattle farmer. Sagrera delivers the meat to the restaurant every three weeks. One week in early July, Carbo said Sagrera dropped off "970 pounds of cow."
"We focus on buying the best possible ingredients, having something exclusive or unique, and if it has a story, even better," Carbo said. "That's our trio of what makes the menu so cool."
With 15 months operating Supper Club under his belt, Carbo says the best compliment he can receive is when the hype of the restaurant meets a customer's expectations, which means the years of planning were worth it. Carbo is happy that the vision on paper has come to life in a restaurant that rouses all of the senses.
"Our mission and vision here is to create memorable moments," Carbo said. "I want people to come to Baton Rouge because of this place. This is the event — you just happened to be eating."