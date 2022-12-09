Country music stars Travis Tritt and Scotty McCreery will headline the first two-day Memorial Day Festival at Denham Springs' North Park on May 27-28.
In addition, country music icon Randy Travis will be honorarily inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during Saturday night's performance by the band Shenandoah.
Festival organizer Scott Innes made the announcement at a press conference Friday morning. Cajun Country Jam, which has hosted country and rock shows and food truck festivals in the area over the last 10 years, is the festival's presenter. Most recently, Cajun Country Jam put on the first West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show in Port Allen in October.
5 No. 1s, 15 top 10 hits, 2 Grammy, 4 CMAs,
"When he rolls into an event, he comes in 3 18-hweelers, two tour buses, it's the real deal. And he sells out everywhere he goes."
Grammy-winning Shenandoah
6 No. 1s, 15 top 10 hits, Grammys, ACMs
"In the middle of Shenandoah's set we will welcome out on our stage that night country music icon Randy Travis, with 16 No. 1 songs, he's charted more than 50 songs on the Billboard charts, he's sold over 25 million records, won seven Grammys, he's an actor, 6 CMAs, 11 ACM awards, 10 AMA awards, 8 GMA awards, star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was in 2016 inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame
Tickets are on sale now at thecajuncountryjam.com.