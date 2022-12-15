Michael McDowell promises a little bit of Christmas mixed with a whole lot of fun when he takes the Manship Theatre stage on Thursday, Dec. 22.
For the pianist's fans, this will be a change of pace from his improvisation-filled Christmas spectaculars played out on the backdrop of an elaborate light show.
This year, the spotlight will be on the music, alone, when the curtain opens at 7:30 p.m. for "Michael McDowell and The Abominable Showmen."
"What makes this performance even more different than the others is we'll have a vocalist," McDowell said.
That vocalist will be former Baton Rouge resident Mark Primeaux-Redmond, now living in Hawaii. In the past, McDowell has always carried his shows' melodies on his piano, but scoring Primeaux-Redmond is a personal coup.
In fact, McDowell considers the band he's gathered for this show his dream team, made up of members of popular local bands Bag of Donuts and the Peyton Falgoust Band.
"I've been incredibly fortunate to meet and perform with some amazing musicians in my career," he said. "When putting together a performance it's almost impossible to book all the musicians I want to play with, especially around the holidays."
Though McDowell has enjoyed staging magical Christmas productions, he's always aspired to put together what he calls a rocked-out, jamming, groovy, funky show.
"I've been wanting to do this for years and have never been able to line up the players exactly right," he said. "Earlier this year, I approached my 'dream team' of musicians again to see if we might be able to finally pull something off toward the end of the year. One of the biggest considerations in a performance like this is who to get to sing alongside such stellar instrumentalists."
Primeaux-Redmond has always been at the top of McDowell's list.
"He moved to Hawaii almost five years ago and got in touch with me earlier this year," McDowell said. "His first text literally said, 'I haven’t been home to BR in 4 years but am finally coming this December. If you’re still doing performances at Manship, and would want to do something together, I’d be super down.'"
McDowell immediately began putting the show together.
"It turns out all of our instrumentalists were available, Manship Theatre was available, and Mark was coming in town for a two-week period all during the same time," he said. "For me, this is really threading the needle to get a very different type of show in front of an audience."
"Michael McDowell ansd The Abominable Showmen" will be McDowell's first appearance at the Manship Theatre since 2017. He moved the show to Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in 2018.
The show will play out in a structured jam session, which will be unstructured enough to allow musicians to segue into impromptu solos and riffs.
And though it will not strictly be a Christmas concert, McDowell assures his fans that the holidays will be celebrated.
"We're going to play classic rock, new pop, everything in between and throw in a little Christmas to boot," he said. "We might start out with 'Joy to the World' then go into Michael Jackson's 'Thriller.' Or we'll go from a Christmas song into Earth, Wind & Fire's 'September.' It's going to be a show of music that everyone will know and enjoy, and I couldn't be more excited about sharing the stage with nine other musicians at the top of their fields."
Michael McDowell and the Abominable Showmen
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
$39.50-$64.50.
(225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.