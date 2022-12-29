The MidCity Makers Market, a popular arts and crafts showcase in Mid City Baton Rouge, has held its last event.
According to a post on the organization's Facebook page, the market will no longer take place due to the variety of other venues available to the city's craftspeople.
"Given the flood of alternative venues for makers to sell in, we have decided to end the Mid City Makers Market," the post said. "The October 2022 market was our last event."
Founded by Paul Claxton, Justin Lemoine and Dawson and Madeline Ellis in 2016, the market gave local artists a regular, and fun, place to showcase and sell their wares.
Held outside Circa 1857 on Government Street, music and food were also on show, giving the market a festive air.
However, while there were few places for artists to sell their creations at the time, the local landscape has changed over the years. Now there are a variety brick and mortar places to do so, as well as other festivals and markets.
A change was already on the cards. A Facebook post earlier this year announced the market's shift to a quarterly event from a monthly one.
Initially it planned to return in Spring 2023 "with a heavier focus on experience and education." Its last scheduled event, in December, was cancelled "due to unforeseen issues."