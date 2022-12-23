Tired of hearing the same old Christmas tunes? Great as the classics often are, there are hundreds more fun holiday songs that tend to fly under the radar and languish in relative, and undeserved, obscurity.
Given Louisiana's rich musical history, it's no surprise that there are plenty of local gems on offer.
For those of you looking for something a bit different, we've pulled out a few tunes by Louisiana artists that'll be sure to add a bit of spice to your holiday playlist.
Louis Armstrong — Christmas in New Orleans
It's hard not to think of Frenchmen Street when listening to Armstrong's 1955 classic.
Here, Satchmo's distinctive voice extolls the joys of a carefree New Orleans Christmas: "You'll see a dixieland Santa Claus/Leading the band to a good old Creole beat/And golly what a spirit, you can only hear it/Down on Basin Street."
The song was actually written by songwriters Joe Van Winkle and Richard M. Sherman on a blazingly hot California Day. Who would have guessed?
Big Freedia — Make it Jingle
Feel like getting a party started? Big Freedia never fails, and this Christmas tune — mostly about wishing for, then flaunting, both a brand new Mercedes and a Porsche — is wonderfully exuberant. The music video is worth a watch, too.
Clifton Chenier — It's Christmas Time
The King of Zydeco amps up the blues on this 1968 Christmas classic. Chenier spins a tale of a lost (or, at least, wayward) love, with his prodigious accordion skills and powerful voice on full display.
"It's Christmas time, baby, I want to be the happiest man in the world," he mournfully sings, sounding like someone who knows full well that he won't be.
Aaron Neville — Louisiana Christmas Day
"Aaron Neville's Soulful Christmas" is a gem of an album, with the tender-voiced Neville brother giving a bunch of standards the New Orleans treatment.
In Louisiana Christmas Day, he walks listeners through his efforts to make it home to his family in time for Christmas. "Way up in the bayou/There won't be snow," he sings, "But my friends all invite me round/For a Christmas fais do-do."
Wayne Toups — Louisiana Santa
On this fun rocker, Toups points out that in Louisiana it's (usually, anyway) much too hot for Santa to wear his fluffy red suit: expect to see him turning up on a boat with a T-shirt and Geaux Tigers cap on instead.
Fats Domino — Frosty the Snowman
Domino's warm, jolly persona fits perfectly with this cuddliest of Christmas tunes. Giving the venerable old standard a bouncy New Orleans flavor, it's clear the original rock and roller is having a blast.
Britney Spears — My Only Wish (This Year)
Britney wants just one thing from Santa this year although, to be fair to the big man, it's a bit of a tall ask: a true love.
This 2000 tune didn't do a great deal upon its release here in the U.S., but it went on to become a beloved holiday favorite in countries as far-flung as Germany and Croatia. Delightfully silly.
James Booker — O Holy Night
This is something truly special. "O Holy Night" is everywhere at this time of year, but forget all the overblown versions belted out by big-voiced singers: here, it's just Booker, his piano, and five minutes of New Orleans-flavored brilliance. You don't have to be a piano player to appreciate the sheer skill, and emotion, on display.
The track can be hard to find but it's well worth seeking out. Magical.