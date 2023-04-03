After leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship, Coach Kim Mulkey didn't get much sleep Sunday night.
It wasn't after-game nerves that kept her up — it was the text messages and her compulsion to answer them.
More than 700 people texted Mulkey, head coach of LSU women's basketball team, either just before or after Sunday's game in which the Tigers defeated Iowa to win the national championship. In Mulkey fashion, she found a way to answer most, if not all, of them before she went to sleep around 2:30 a.m.
"That's who I am — my anal tendencies. Get it done before you go to sleep," Mulkey said while eating Cane's chicken fingers after the welcome-home ceremony Monday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Who texted her?
"Oh, I don't tell all my secrets, but I did hear from my buddy Trace Adkins. We went to Louisiana Tech together. And Archie Manning texted before the game to wish me luck," she said.
Robin Roberts, who played basketball at Southeastern Louisiana University, also texted congratulations to Mulkey and team.
After the game Sunday, Mulkey went to dinner with her daughter and her family. Now that she's back home in Baton Rouge, national championship in hand, she said she has a lot of obligations and a busy few weeks ahead with all the celebrations.
But first, she's got other plans.
"At 4 p.m. this afternoon, I'm picking up crawfish and a Barq's Root Beer. I'm going to take a deep breath, sit on my back patio and enjoy myself," she said. "In a few weeks, I'll go to Waco to spend time with my family and friends there — many were at the game in Dallas."
The other thing she's looking forward to doing? Watching the end of the game.
"I haven't seen the end of the ballgame. I want to watch it all," she said. "You know, in the moment you're hugging and there's some much emotion. I want to see it for myself."
She said she's not completely sure where all of her emotions came from in the last minutes before the game ended.
"We had such a big lead. I thought, 'We can milk the clock for another minute and a half — and win,' I tried to hold it in," she said. "Winning a national championship is so hard to do. I don't know if it was looking across the court and seeing my granddaughter or seeing all those LSU fans. I just couldn't hold it in."
Mulkey's son, Kramer Robertson who plays minor league baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals organization, watched the end of the game with his teammates in the clubhouse after their baseball game in Charlotte, North Carolina, was over.
"His teammates would not get on the bus to leave until they watched the end of game," Mulkey texted late Monday afternoon. "How cool is that!"