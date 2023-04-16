Our grown daughter came to visit us from out of state this month, and on the last day of her stay, as a parting gift, she helped plant a few things in our spring garden.
We were glad to see her, though the occasion was bittersweet. She’d flown home for a few days to attend the funeral of a friend. Loss is always difficult, especially when a young person dies.
I’d like to think that my daughter’s hours in our yard on a bright, breezy day were a healing time for her. I’ve lived long enough to know that planting a flower or two can’t resolve something as deep and complicated as grief. But putting a tender, green thing in the ground can be, at the very least, a small nod toward grace when life seems hard.
After one of my wife’s classmates died some months ago, each mourner at the bereavement service received a small house plant for the ride home. It was a beautiful way to underline the larger continuity of life amid loss.
Some of these thoughts shadowed my morning outside with my daughter, but our time together wasn’t solemn. We often laugh when we partner on chores, which is probably the best way to navigate disagreements.
Like all gardeners, my daughter and I have definite opinions about what’s best, and our views don’t always chime. I got a few eye-rolls about our poinsettias, which were still thriving on our porch since Christmas.
My daughter, perhaps reasonably, thought they looked starkly out of place in the season of Easter. But on principle, I don’t like to discard any plant that’s done me the favor of staying alive and yielding its beauty. We compromised by moving the poinsettias to the privacy of the patio, where, like thoroughbreds put to pasture, they can rest beneath the shade of a big palm.
With a truce declared, we turned to the bedding plants my wife had bought, a couple dozen or so waiting for their new home. I especially liked the petunias, their white blooms flaring like trumpets as my daughter arranged a few in a terra cotta pot. Some caladiums went by the welcome mat, their heart-shaped leaves vivid as warrior shields as they stood guard at the threshold.
Another treasure was the salvia, its slender purple blooms raised like a scepter. I couldn’t help smiling at the pom-pom blossoms of the gomphrena and the open-faced petals of the plumbago, which seem like a friendly wave across the garden each time I spot them.
Hours in the garden sometimes bring thoughts of my late mother, who ran a plant nursery during my childhood in the 1970s. It was a time touched by worries about war abroad, inflation and political scandal back home.
And yet people planted, staking their faith in better days. I am, in our own season of discontent, trying to do the same.
Email Danny Heitman at danny@dannyheitman.com.