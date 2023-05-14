Kate Durio, whose first child was born June 30, 2022, may be the most pragmatic new mom around.
Her son, Ellis, is now 10 months old. He is the ideal baby.
He eats well. He sleeps well. He plays. He laughs. He's reaching his milestones.
He also has Down syndrome.
Durio says that motherhood has "been the best hardest thing ever."
"A friend told me after she became a mom that she wanted to write poetry and shout it from the rooftops to all the other moms: 'I didn't see you before,'" Durio said.
These days, Durio is on the same page as her friend's sentiments.
"Like, how have all of you moms been doing all of this?" she asked. "Dressing for school and work? Having a job? Getting the laundry done? Preparing meals? Maintaining a meaningful relationship with your partner?"
Durio says she always knew she wanted to be a mom, but as the oldest of five children — she also knew the pangs that accompany a young couple with kids, struggling to make all the finances work.
So, she and her husband, Charles Bull, decided to wait.
"I wanted to be the other side of that," she said. "I wanted to live and travel — to focus on myself."
She did — and in the process built an impressive resume. In fact, she is the missing Y. As in, the iconic LAFA ETTE sign in downtown Lafayette — the one where people stand in as the Y to complete the sign.
That sign was her idea when she was the director of marketing and events for Downtown Lafayette.
She became the chief cultural officer and assistant to the mayor-president for Lafayette Consolidated Government. She gave a TEDx talk. She became the CEO of Sound Diplomacy, a global research and strategy consultancy. Two months after Ellis was born, she stepped down as CEO and became global head of projects within the same organization.
Durio is now 39. Bull is 41. Her dad was 21 when she was born. She sees the flip side of having children when you're young.
"My dad just turned 60," she said. "The downside of that is that I see my parents with their grandchildren, and think I won't be that spry with grandchildren."
Durio and Bull got married on Leap Day in 2020. She had two miscarriages before she found out she was pregnant with Ellis in November 2021.
"I cried when I found out," she said. "We didn't know anyone with Down syndrome — a lot of fear in the unknown. We had to go through all the stages of grief. We had to mourn the kid we thought we would have."
She says her therapist helped and that she and her husband got closer going through it together.
"It wasn't my fault. It wasn't Charles' fault," she said, remembering one day when she was pregnant and Bull came home from work. "I said, 'This is silly, but I want to apologize that you have this extra responsibility in being a parent.' He said he had the same thought and wanted to say the same thing to me while he was driving home that day."
Right about that time, her mother-in-law gave her the poem about Holland. Durio had never heard of "Welcome to Holland," by Emily Perl Kingsley, who wanted to help people have a better understanding of what raising a child with a disability is like and compares the experience to preparing for a trip to Italy, but ending up in Holland. It's also a lovely place, but adjusting to the new destination takes some time.
Durio realized that she "was struggling in the becoming." She was focused on her worry that this baby would not be accepted.
"Then I had to realize it was my own bias — that I wasn't fully appreciating this baby because of a diagnosis that scared me," she said. "I needed to be the opposite of that. That was a big turning point for me."
She knew that the world had not always been kind to people with Down syndrome.
Even into the 1980s, some doctors advised that parents of children with Down syndrome decline lifesaving surgeries for their children. "Baby Doe," in Bloomington, Indiana died in 1981, despite disability rights activists trying to intervene the medical recommendation and parents' decision.
In 1984, the case Bowen v. American Hospital Association went to the Supreme Court and resulted in the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act Amendments.
Life expectancy for someone with Down syndrome has increased to about 60 years, according to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation — up from 12 years in 1946 and 25 in the 1970s.
"Now, what children are doing is remarkable. We're hopeful about what Ellis will be able to do," Durio said. "That's the exciting part about being Ellis' parents. He's going to surprise us in so many ways."
Durio and Bull continue to educate themselves, including learning about the many benefits of early intervention.
They are grateful for the state's EarlySteps program, which provides services to families with infants and toddlers, aged birth to 36 months, with special needs. The program sends a variety of therapists to work with Ellis.
Julie Foster Hagan, assistant secretary of the Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities at the Louisiana Department of Health, said in April that 6,123 Louisiana children participated in EarlySteps programs.
"A lot of children who start with EarlySteps, by the time they age out at three, are at the same level as their peers," Hagan said.
As Durio knows, the program is not just about getting children the help they need. It also provides information for families — to help folks navigate the system.
Anyone interested in seeing if they qualify for Early Steps can visit the LDH website to learn more about the assessment process that determines if a child meets the eligibility to receive services. Children with delays in cognitive, motor, vision, hearing, communication, social-emotional or adaptive development may be eligible for EarlySteps services.
"We have children who are eligible for Medicaid and children who are not," Hagan said. "We don't want people to think this is taking advantage of something they shouldn't. Also, it doesn't mean that you'll have a lifelong disability. It's important that people understand having that assistance as early as possible can have a positive lifelong impact."
Durio said she and Bull feel lucky that people in their lives are so loving and accepting of their son, but she can't help but worry about the future.
"He's teaching us a lot," she said.
Durio mentioned the new Down syndrome Barbie by Mattel that came out less than a month ago.
"The dolls are sold out everywhere," Durio said. "In some ways, I feel like we have a designer baby. People feel such a connection with him in a way that I didn't anticipate and don't fully understand, but I'm here for it."