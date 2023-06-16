There's a new mother in town.
Mother’s Lounge, two years in the making, is a new, upscale queer bar in Baton Rouge and will serve as an inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community — all while encompassing everything mother means.
The lounge will hold its grand opening Saturday with a Pride Party and drag show at 143 3rd St.
“Mother can be anyone,” said Trent Shepherd, the general manager. “It should be an encompassing, overwhelming feeling of safety and love. That can be a friend, sibling or stranger you just met. Mother is really anyone you want it to be who gives you that support.”
While the name is a nod to pop culture, it also holds sentimental value for Shepherd and Montanna Mercer, the owner. Mercer explained that she and Shepherd grew up with families who were supportive and always gave them the space to explore who they were.
Consequently, the logo for Mother’s Lounge is a depiction of a photo of Mercer’s mom.
“We really wanted to give Baton Rouge an upscale, queer lounge,” Mercer said. “We have other concepts, but nothing quite like this that’s curated for queer people.”
The lounge itself dazzles in pink, plush velvet seating, textured wallpaper and a variety of chandeliers and specialty lights. The bottom of the bar is tiled in disco ball pieces, while velvet pink bar stools drip in purple, red and pink fringe.
Mercer and Shepherd enlisted the help of Baton Rouge design studio Tiek Byday to execute their “art deco disco” inspiration, Mercer said.
In the back of the lounge, a stage stands as the centerpiece with thick velvet curtains and a red neon sign that reads, “Mother’s” with an arch over it.
The space will be used for drag shows on Friday nights and drag brunch on Saturdays, along with talent shows for queer artists who need a platform — whether that be comedians, dancers, singers or poets. As two self-proclaimed “theater nerds," Mercer and Shepherd are excited for the opportunity to showcase performance artists in the community.
Near the stage, a velvet rope separates guests from a staircase. Upstairs, "The Hidden Gem" will serve wine, liquor and cocktails only. The space will be open from 9 p.m. until close and includes a dressing room for performers to get ready, a bar and additional seating.
Mercer and Shepherd explained that they want Mother’s to be a space for people in the queer community to feel a sense of belonging. They also want it to be a place where people can come alone, go on a date or meet with friends to have drinks and dinner.
“Going out alone as a queer person, you don’t always feel safe or protected,” Shepherd said.
Mercer said that she also wanted to stray away from labeling Mother’s as a gay bar, as those spaces tend to cater to gay men.
“For myself, as a lesbian, I felt like I hadn’t seen myself represented in those spaces as much,” she said. “We wanted this space to encapsulate our whole community.”
The drink menu at Mother’s features libations like the “Love Affair,” which includes Aperol, muddled strawberries, Madagascar vanilla, Coke Zero and Prosecco. Shepherd, who created the drink menu, said the Love Affair is a fun twist on spritz.
Tonnie Beatty, the chef at Mother’s, has helped curate a food menu with dishes like parsley arancini, steak empanadas, tuna tartare and cheese bread — which Mercer says is “to die for.”
Mercer and Shepherd hope to host events to benefit the The Mystic Krewe of Apollo de Lafayette — a Mardi Gras krewe that supports the gay community — and Baton Rouge Pride. They said that they want to be involved in the community in order to grow downtown Baton Rouge, making it a destination for people in New Orleans and Lafayette to visit.
“We wanted (the space) to be perfect,” Mercer said. “We took our time, making sure that it expressed every part of ourselves that we wanted it to.”