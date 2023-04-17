Shirts 1

Who knew Louisiana had a scenic mountain range? This shirt for sale at Sam's portrays Louisiana with pines and mountains. 

 BY JACK BARLOW | Staff writer

Ah, Louisiana, the alpine home of towering, rugged peaks.

Wait.

Shirts 2

Why Louisiana ain't ... Arkansas? Someone should have a word to Jay Dardenne.

While Louisiana is certainly outdoorsy, it's anything but mountainous. That's why a T-shirt found in some Louisiana Sam's Clubs, including the Baton Rouge store off Siegen Lane, has been raising a few eyebrows with its depiction of the famously flat state as a scenic, mountain-filled paradise. Piney woods? Sure. Mountains? Not so much.

Louisiana does have a mountain of sorts. But Bienville Parish's Driskill Mountain, the state's highest point, stands at just 535 feet above sea level. 

"While considered a high point in Louisiana, elsewhere in the world, this little mountain would just be a hill," Louisiana Travel's website admits.

Jack in Louisiana t-shirt.jpg

Reporter Jack Barlow models his new Louisiana (with mountains) t-shirt from Sam's Club.

By way of contrast, Mount Everest is 29,032 feet, while California's Mount Whitney, the highest point in the continental United States, is 14,494 feet. To be fair, Driskill Mountain does dwarf Florida's highest point, Britton Hill, which stands at just 345 feet.

It's unclear exactly why the shirt portrays a vision of the state that doesn't actually exist, though its tag may offer a hint: a photo of the same shirt, but with Louisiana substituted for Arkansas. Same diff, right?

