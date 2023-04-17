Ah, Louisiana, the alpine home of towering, rugged peaks.
Wait.
While Louisiana is certainly outdoorsy, it's anything but mountainous. That's why a T-shirt found in some Louisiana Sam's Clubs, including the Baton Rouge store off Siegen Lane, has been raising a few eyebrows with its depiction of the famously flat state as a scenic, mountain-filled paradise. Piney woods? Sure. Mountains? Not so much.
Louisiana does have a mountain of sorts. But Bienville Parish's Driskill Mountain, the state's highest point, stands at just 535 feet above sea level.
"While considered a high point in Louisiana, elsewhere in the world, this little mountain would just be a hill," Louisiana Travel's website admits.
By way of contrast, Mount Everest is 29,032 feet, while California's Mount Whitney, the highest point in the continental United States, is 14,494 feet. To be fair, Driskill Mountain does dwarf Florida's highest point, Britton Hill, which stands at just 345 feet.
It's unclear exactly why the shirt portrays a vision of the state that doesn't actually exist, though its tag may offer a hint: a photo of the same shirt, but with Louisiana substituted for Arkansas. Same diff, right?