With the cancellation of its “One Day at a Time” reboot, I’m hesitant to declare that Netflix champions television starring underrepresented demographics. So go binge “Special” before the streaming service axes that one, too.
Based on his own memoir, Ryan O’Connell stars as a character of the same name, a gay man with cerebral palsy taking control of his life by starting a new internship, moving out from under his co-dependent mother and attempting to find love.
It’s rare on television to see someone portrayed with a disability and even rarer to see those characters played by actors with that condition. That’s what makes “Special” so — please, forgive me — special. O’Connell is awkward and charming while reminding viewers that his cerebral palsy doesn’t exclude him from also being a total jerk at times.
Ryan’s co-worker Kim (played by Punam Patel) is a shining star whose character I hope gets more in-depth as the series progresses. Her confidence is sky high, but it’s not off-putting; she still manages to be a genuine and witty person.
With each of the eight episodes about only 15 minutes long, the show somehow squeezes in a bevy of topics, including beauty standards, financial insecurity, dating later in life and standing up to your boss. I could have taken at least 20 more episodes of this quirky comedy.
The first season of “Special” is available on Netflix.
Start here: Season 1, Episode 2
In “Chapter Two: The Deep End,” Ryan and Kim hit up their boss’s exclusive birthday pool party.
Among the throng of muscled men and blond babes, Kim and Ryan noticeably stand out from the super-skinny, super-haughty crowd. (There’s also a birthday cake that doesn’t get eaten, which is just devastating.)
With Ryan scared to strip down into his swimwear, Kim encourages him with an exercise on how to love parts of his body even if he can’t yet wholly love himself. And it’s this tiny step that allows Ryan to make a move on a guy he’s previously chatted up on Grindr.