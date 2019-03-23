They've made it to Hollywood. Now, see what happens next.
Livingston singers Ashton Gill and Laine Hardy will appear on the Sunday and Monday episodes of ABC's "American Idol," with 20-year-old nursing student Gill singing on Sunday, and both performing on Monday.
New Orleans hopeful Assata Renay will also sing on the show Sunday, while Tyler Mitchell, of Florien, performs Monday.
On the reality competition series, Hollywood rounds are the next step toward becoming a finalist. Hundreds of young singers chosen in auditions around the country are converging there for a week of solo and group performances. From there, contestants are usually whittled down to the top 50 and then top 24 singers.
Last season, Hardy, 18, also auditioned and advanced to Hollywood, where he was eliminated. The pair surprised viewers and judges when Hardy showed up with Gill, his best friend's sister, to her audition to accompany her on guitar. With a little coaxing, he auditioned again.
"American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday on WBRZ, Channel 2 (cable Channel 5).