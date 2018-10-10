It's been six years since the Bayou Corne sinkhole appeared. The result of a collapsed salt dome cavern, the sinkhole grew from one acre to around 34, swallowing whole trees in its path and releasing methane gas.

On Aug. 3, 2012, just 12 hours after the sinkhole developed, Assumption Parish ordered a mandatory evacuation of the Bayou Corne community. The order wasn't lifted until 2016. Property buyouts by Texas Brine, the salt-mining operator of the cavern, followed.

Today, what was a community of about 350 people has dwindled to only a dozen or so families.

A documentary, "Forgotten Bayou," about the Bayou Corne community, the area's mining industry, the sinkhole and its fallout, will screen on Tuesday at the Manship Theatre. The documentary was directed by Victoria Greene, who also co-wrote the film with Diana Zollicoffer and co-produced with John Darling Haynes and Paul LeDoux.

Greene, who was living in Baton Rouge around the time the sinkhole appeared, said, "I really didn't understand the magnitude of the situation." But in March 2013, environmental activist Erin Brockovich, who was hired by a group of Assumption Parish residents, attended a community meeting in Pierre Part, and Greene drove down.

"The person in front of me," Greene said, "had just finished building their home, it was going to be their permanent home when they retired, they had sunk all of their money into it. And two weeks before they were moving in, the sinkhole occurred, and they were under the mandatory evacuation."

The homeowners at the meeting didn't know if or when they could return to Bayou Corne, and there weren't many answers.

"There was something that resonated with me, and I wanted to tell their story," Greene said. "And it was just very important to do so."

"Forgotten Bayou," Greene's first full-length film, premiered at the New Orleans Film Festival in October 2016 and has screened in film festivals around the country.

Along with the history and development of the Bayou Corne sinkhole, "Forgotten Bayou," at 70 minutes, touches on a lot: the natural environment of south Louisiana, Cajun history, the effect of the state's petrochemical industry, the use of brine mining. But a large part of the film serves as a love letter to the bayou and the community that existed there.

"In the very beginning, when I started talking to the homeowners," Greene said, "I was adamant that it was going to be their story and it was going to be on their point of view."

All the producers decided to showcase the Bayou Corne culture in the film, Greene said.

"If you don't see what is so wonderful about the area, why would you care that this community has, for all intents and purposes, been erased from the map?" she said.

While many families decided to leave Bayou Corne, some stayed, and it caused tension within the community, exacerbated by just not knowing what was going to happen, Greene said. "Forgotten Bayou," though, doesn't paint anyone a villain. Homeowners interviewed in the documentary have mixed reactions to Texas Brine and how it handled the sinkhole.

As one homeowner says in the film, the growth of the region's petrochemical industry raised the community's standard of living but questions at what cost.

In January, a state district judge split the blame for the sinkhole among Texas Brine, Occidental Chemical (which owned the land and underground mineral rights) and Vulcan Materials, which leased the mineral rights from Occidental. And in the years since the sinkhole formed, Louisiana has adopted new brine mining regulations.

The documentary is "not only about Bayou Corne, Louisiana, this little Cajun community," Greene said. "These types of communities are all over the United States, in all these rural areas along the highway. And they're the ones impacted by these disasters, and you know they're going to continue happening."

'Forgotten Bayou'

Screening and Q&A co-hosted by the Louisiana International Film Festival

7 p.m. Tuesday

Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge

$9.50

manshiptheatre.org; forgottenbayou.com