Can't wait until Oct. 18's premiere of the Louisiana-shot miniseries "Looking For Alaska"?
Well, Hulu is giving viewers a sneak peek with the release this week of five photos from the eight-episode limited series based on the John Green novel of the same name.
"It centers on teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), and finds a group of loyal friends. But after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his close friends attempt to make sense of what they’ve been through," the show synopsis states.
"Looking for Alaska" was filmed last spring in, among other spots, Hammond, Amite, Loranger, Covington and Mandeville.
The series also stars Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton, Jordan Connor, Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us") and Timothy Simons ("Veep").
Green also wrote the best-selling “Turtles All the Way Down” and “The Fault in Our Stars.” “Looking for Alaska" also made PBS' recent list of the 100 Most Beloved Books as part of the "Great American Read."
Follow "Looking for Alaska" on Instagram: @AlaskaOnHulu, Twitter: @AlaskaOnHulu and Facebook: @AlaskaOnHulu.