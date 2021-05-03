Louisiana singer Faith Becnel isn't "American Idol's" comeback finalist, but she has come back to New Orleans to fill her schedule with live performances.
"What an incredible, life-changing two years it’s been with @americanidol. I have been blessed with the opportunity to show my gift to the world on this platform, and it will be missed," Becnel posted on Facebook Sunday night. "For now, I will “be still & know” that God’s got my plan. Stay tuned! I love you guys so much and thank you for supporting me!!"
Becnel and nine other top 20 finalists from last season's "Idol" were asked to return to the show recently to compete on the "big stage" for a spot in this season's top 10. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of last year's live performances were done remotely, thus robbing the finalists of the full "Idol" experience.
The Destrehan native accepted the invite, giving a killer performance of the Janis Joplin hit "Cry Baby" on the singing competition series' April 19 episode.
After America's vote, however, it was 2020 runner-up Arthur Gunn, of Wichita, Kansas, who rejoined the show as its 10th finalist on Sunday night.
Also during the two-hour "Disney Night" episode, New Orleans artist Jon Batiste performed "It's All Right" from his Oscar-winning music score for the animated hit film "Soul," singing, playing piano and showing off his dance moves across the stage. Each finalist also sang a Disney tune, and after America's "instant vote," the top seven were announced at show's end. "Idol" returns at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
Back in Louisiana, Becnel fans can catch the 21-year-old singer live on the following dates and venues:
- Salty Joe's, Hammond: Friday, May 7; Saturday, May 22; Sunday, May 30; Friday, June 4; Saturday, June 12; Friday, June 18; Saturday, June 27
- The Blind Tiger, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi: Friday, May 14; Saturday, May 29; Friday, June 25
She'll also be playing the Alligator Festival in Luling Saturday, Sept. 25; and the French Quarter Festival in New Orleans Sunday, Oct. 3.
For more info, visit https://www.faithbecnel.com/.