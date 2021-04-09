One of the hosts of weekly Baton Rouge talk show "Glitter & Gossip" switched roles Wednesday night as part of the virtual audience for Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Kelli Hutchinson-Chappuis, of Walker, and 13 other fans from around the country participated on the show through Zoom.
"Hey everybody!" shouted host Cohen as the half-hour opened, waving to the screen behind him showing Chappuis and the other audience members.
On the live talk show that's more like a house party, Cohen discusses the preceding Bravo series episode, in this case, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," with two celebrity guests usually in the studio, but now also appearing virtually. Up Wednesday night were Margaret Josephs, one of the "Jersey Housewives," and actor Elizabeth Perkins, star of FOX comedy series "The Moodys."
Chappuis, who owns The Hair Show salon in Baton Rouge, said friend Adam Cook invited her to be his plus-one on the show. Cook, a casting director for Bravo, recently relocated from Los Angeles to Louisiana.
"The Zoom call was very cool. We got to see all the other audience members. The show is completely live and completely hysterical," Chappuis said. "Andy Cohen is a trip and I enjoyed so much being on his show."
Chappuis said she and Cook also were excited to pose pre-screened questions to Josephs, who was plugging her new book, "Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life."
Their questions, however, were related to a heated exchange during the episode between another of the housewives, Jackie Goldschneider, and Josephs' husband, Joe Benigno.
"I love 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' best," Chappuis said. "'The Real Housewives of Jersey' is new to me, but I am learning to love it with every episode that I watch."
And, "Glitter & Gossip" viewers might be seeing more of Cook. Chappuis said her Bravo buddy is a possible new host on the show's next season. "G&G" airs weekly on Pelican Broadcasting and as a podcast, and currently features four female hosts.