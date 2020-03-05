David Wain's comedies aren't usually box office gold, but in time, they become cult classics.
Such was the case with Wain's 2001 ensemble comedy "Wet Hot American Summer," the 2012 comedy "Wanderlust," and his work with the early 1990s MTV sketch TV show "The State." However, my favorite of Wain's underappreciated works is 2014's "They Came Together," now available to stream on HBO.
In this spoof of romantic comedies, Amy Poehler plays a candy shop owner who meets a corporate lackey (Paul Rudd), whose company wants to dominate the candy market. If you think this sounds exactly like the plot of "You've Got Mail" you're right, and that's the point. However, "They Came Together" riffs on more than the 1998 Meg Ryan-Tom Hanks comedy.
However, Wain's comedy works well because it spoofs the sugary-sweet formula of the genre, pointing out the "golly-gee" attitude and asides that make most romantic comedies cringeworthy.
Portions of "They Came Together" are dedicated to clichéd scenes like a pickup basketball game between bros, a night on the town after a breakup, and skyline shots of New York City. The cast is game, too, filling out roles like the distraught brother (Jake, played by Max Greenfield), the knowing best friend (Wanda, played by Teyonah Parris), and the corporate head (Roland, played by Christopher Meloni).
Each beat gets more ridiculous as Poehler's Molly and Rudd's Joel fall in and out of love. One scene is a looped conversation between Rudd and a bartender. Another introduces Poehler as a clumsy, hopeless romantic, opening a closet, then being crushed by shoe boxes. Mid-movie, everything stops as the cast goes in the studio as Norah Jones records "It Was the Last Thing on Your Mind."
"They Came Together" didn't set high marks at the box office or with critics. True to Wain's other productions, the movie works best as a montage of goofs, and it's as deserving of the cult classic title.
