Nearly 15 years ago, George Clooney released his best movie, and it's one he directed.
Clooney solidified his talents behind the camera with "Good Night, and Good Luck." Filmed in black and white and with an unshowy, solid script by Grant Heslov, "Good Night, and Good Luck" chronicles journalist Edward R. Murrow's stand against the anti-Communist attacks of then-Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s.
Now streaming on Netflix, "Good Night, and Good Luck" was one of two great political films from Clooney in 2005 (the other being his Oscar-winning turn in the complex thriller "Syriana"). Some 14 years ago, the American Film Institute named "Good Night, and Good Luck" one of the best films of the year, noting that the movie's "greatest contribution may be to remind audiences that "those who forget history are doomed to repeat it."
Clooney takes great care with the subject matter, casting David Strathairn as Murrow. Strathairn, an actor known for his supporting turns in films as wide-ranging as the recent "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" to John Sayles' "Eight Men Out," never overacts. He digs into Murrow's casual ticks, constant smoking and speaking patterns.
"Good Night, and Good Luck" could have been a monologue-filled drama. I imagine screenwriter Aaron Sorkin ("A Few Good Men," "The Social Network") would have had a field day with this material. The fact that it does not only makes it better.
Instead, Clooney uses archival footage of McCarthy as a sort of other-worldly villain against Strathairn, Clooney as the CBS News producer Fred Friendly, and a host of others. The smoky newsroom is interrupted as Murrow and Friendly look at more footage from McCarthy's latest hearings.
As McCarthy gains power, building a career based on lies and intimidation, Murrow steps in, balancing the senator's tirades with facts.
Even today, "Good Night, and Good Luck" is a graceful, powerful warning of what might happen when the wrong men attain power. Unlike movies like the recent and exciting "The Post" or the satirical classic "Network," "Good Night, and Good Luck" is interested in the work behind the scenes, and toll of such work. Bringing to light McCarthy's paranoia through journalism wasn't easy on CBS or its employees, some of whom feared for their lives as McCarthy's crusade grew more popular.
As Strathairn says a few lines in this latest, even louder version of "Godzilla," "Good Night, and Good Luck" is a reminder of the actor's — and Clooney and Heslov's — talents.
As we've been forced to reckon with the meaning of words like "facts" and "truth," the movie is a timely reminder of journalism rising to the occasion to reckon with rampant, bold-faced lies.
