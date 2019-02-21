“I won’t get worked up about this year’s Oscars.” That’s what I keep telling myself. For the most part, I was doing a good job. That plan went to the deepest dungeons of Hell as I began researching this article.
One look at the nominees ... and "Yikes."
Just two years removed from “Moonlight” winning Best Picture, the Academy has regressed back to its old ways.
Nominations are aplenty for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Bryan Singer-directed biopic about the rock band Queen. Why is this problematic? Give the Google machine a whirl and search "sexual assault allegations surrounding Bryan Singer." I'll wait.
While the director stands to make $40 million from the lackluster, awfully-edited movie (yes, it did get nominated for best editing), Best Actor nominee/Freddie Mercury look-alike Rami Malek has barely acknowledged any of Singer’s allegations publicly. Surely, a few Oscars will cover up the behind-the-scenes stench.
“Green Book,” the comedy-drama with the tagline “inspired by a true friendship," picked up five nominations. Filmed largely in New Orleans, this movie focuses on an Italian-American, Tony Vallelonga, driving an African-American classical and jazz pianist/icon, Dr. Don Shirley. As they tour the South, they become friends. "Green Book" is the type of feel-good movie Academy Awards-voting boomers love; the type of drivel that makes those with self-awareness cringe. Throw it some Oscars, because what the heck?
“Vice,” an angry/satirical look at the rise of former Vice President Dick Cheney from writer-director Adam McKay, received eight nominations. McKay suffered a heart attack after wrapping “Vice.” Irony will get you an Oscar.
Who can get upset at these nominations, or heck, Sunday's telecast? Yes, this weekend's ceremony still has no host but features a performance from Queen with Adam Lambert. Everything’s fine.
I'm cool with this display of decadence. Ab-so-lutely. I mean, “Eighth Grade,” “Widows,” “Leave No Trace,” “Annihilation,” “You Were Never Really Here,” “Burning,” “Blindspotting,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “Hereditary” and “Private Life” picked up a grand total of zero nominations between them. My neighbors just asked me if I was OK because they heard a lot of maniacal laughing.
Now, I'm seeing that Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Damien Chazelle’s “First Man” both got robbed of more prestigious nominations. It’s Oscar season, y’all. There’s always drama, especially when my crazed laughter turns into profane screaming into the void. Just kidding. It's all good.
There are a few nominees I can root for, like “A Star is Born,” “Black Panther,” “The Favourite,” “Roma” and “BlacKkKlansman.” Out of those five, my pick is Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” Now, I would be ecstatic if “Black Panther” or “Roma” took Best Picture, but then again this award show is daring me to respect “Green Book.”
Good Lord in Heaven. OK. Fine, I'm furious.
Spike Lee is as angry and excellent as ever at age 61 behind the camera on "BlacKkKlansman." Here’s a filmmaker whose résumé includes “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X,” “She’s Gotta Have It,” “Inside Man” “Clockers,” “He Got Game,” “Summer of Sam,” “25th Hour” — and I’m not even mentioning the deep cuts like “Chi-Raq,” “Bamboozled” or “Crooklyn.”
Yet Lee hasn't won an Oscar.
With “BlacKkKlansman,” a drama that's based on a true story about the African-American cop who infiltrated the Colorado chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, Lee proved he’s still one of the few filmmakers who can deliver a potent, passionate message about racial inequality. One flick through Twitter, and yeah, the topic of a nation divided is still pretty relevant.
Maybe the Oscars will do the right thing and finally give Lee and “BlacKkKlansman” the credit he and the film deserve. Then again, my expectations are low. My emotions are exhausted. My respect for this industry is waning as I read that awards for editing and cinematography — two essential ingredients to filmmaking — could be handed out during commercial breaks. (That decision has now been reversed, but it's still frustrating.)
At this point, the Oscars will no longer infuriate. For those who love and respect movies, Sunday’s ceremony will only depress.
PREDICTIONS/PERSONAL PICKS
Predictions in bold; personal picks in italics; others listed are remaining nominees.
Best Picture: “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” “Roma,” “A Star Is Born,” “Vice”
Best Actor: Christian Bale, “Vice”; Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”; Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”; Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”; Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Best Actress: Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”; Glenn Close, “The Wife”; Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”; Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”; Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Best Supporting Actor: Mahersala Ali, “Green Book”; Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”; Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”; Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”; Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Best Supporting Actress: Amy Adams, “Vice”; Marina de Tavira, “Roma”; Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”; Emma Stone, “The Favourite”; Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Best Director: Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”; Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”; Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”; Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”; Adam McKay, “Vice”
Best Animated Feature: “Incredibles 2,” “Isle of Dogs,” “Mirai,” “Ralph Breaks the internet,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”