There will be a new face on WAFB, Channel 9's news team starting Monday.
Louisiana native Tisha Powell will anchor the Baton Rouge station's 4 p.m. newscast with Elizabeth Vowell and the 5 p.m. newscast with Greg Meriwether.
Born in Thibodaux, Powell is a graduate of H.L. Bourgeois High School and Loyola University, where she majored in broadcast news and minored in political science. She is currently a Purdue University master of science candidate pursuing a degree in communication and leadership.
“I am honored to be able to work for a station that I grew up watching as a child,” Powell said. “I am humbled to be able to work in the studio where Donna Britt worked for 37 years to bring you the news with class and grace. I look forward to working with the staff and crew here at WAFB to bring you the news with integrity, befitting the legacy of this station and worthy of the trust that viewers place in us when they welcome us into their homes every day.”
Powell most recently was a main anchor and reporter for WTVD-TV in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.
Powell's husband, James Wayne, is a native of Ascension Parish, a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and a physician with Ochsner Healthcare. They have two daughters.
“I am excited to be home, Powell said. “As a military family, my husband and I have been away from south Louisiana for a long time, missing out on countless family gatherings through the years. Moving forward, we will be home every holiday.”