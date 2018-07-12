Filmmaking brothers and Metairie natives Mark and Jay Duplass' Netflix series "Wild Wild Country" received an Emmy nomination Thursday for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series.
The siblings are executive producers on the crime documentary mini-series which centers on the true story of controversial Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, who builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert. The city's conflict with the locals swells into a national scandal.
The six-parter debuted March 16 on Netflix after its Sundance Film Festival premiere.
Meanwhile, New Orleans native Ellen DeGeneres is in the running for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for "Ellen's Game of Games," a game show based on "The Ellen Show." The show airs on NBC.