On the heels of LSU junior Stephen Privat's quarterfinal win on “Jeopardy! National College Championship” Tuesday night, another Louisiana student takes the podium Friday night.
Elizabeth "Liz" Feltner, a Baton Rouge native who attends Northeastern University in Boston, is set to compete in the fourth night of quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on ABC.
Feltner is a fifth-year political science and business administration major. She graduated from University High School in 2017.
Meanwhile, Privat, of Lafayette, won $14,300 and a spot in the contest's semifinals, which start airing on Thursday.
Privat beat out Princeton University contestant Ella Feiner and Rice University's Jasmine Manansala.
After sailing through questions about plasma, heart palpatations, movies "The Sixth Sense," "Birdman," "Groundhog Day" and more topics, it was a venus flytrap question that caught Privat in the "Final Jeopardy!" round.
Luckily, he had wagered $0, and walked away victiorious.
Privat, a political science major, will graduate this spring.
Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the all-new colege competition is featuring contestants from 36 colleges and universities across the country battling for the $250,000 grand prize.
Next week, the show will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, with the finals at the same time on Tuesday, Feb. 22.