Monday is the day for Louisiana hopefuls to audition for the next season of ABC reality singing competition series "American Idol."
As last year, this first nationwide round of open call tryouts will be done virtually via Zoom.
Potential contestants can sign up to perform "face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making 'Idol' history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol’ as we enter Season 5 on ABC and a historic 20th season for the franchise overall," an ABC news release says.
For more info on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions, visit americanidol.com/auditions.