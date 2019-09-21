While the smorgasbord of television-viewing options continues to swell in 2019, the broadcast networks' fall TV season is alive and well, bursting with possibilities — new dramas and comedies, fresh faces and familiar friends.
If you're tired of binging on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and the like, try doing it the old-fashioned way. Think ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW. And don't forget PBS with its plethora of political, news, nature and children's programming, along with educational documentaries and series.
Here's a peek of what's new on "The Big 6." (All show synopses were provided by the networks.)
ABC
"mixed-ish," 8 p.m. Tuesdays
Spinning off from fan favorite sitcom "black-ish," Rainbow Johnson relates her story of growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s.
Cast: Arica Himmel, Tika Sumpter, Gary Cole, Christina Anthony, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Ethan Childress
"Emergence," 9 p.m. Tuesdays
In this character-driven genre thriller, a police chief takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident and who has no memory of what has happened. It's all part of a broad conspiracy with the child's identity at its center.
Cast: Allison Tolman, Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, Donald Faison and Clancy Brown
"Stumptown," 9 p.m. Wednesdays
This one's based on the Stumptown graphic novel series and shadows private investigator Dex Parios — "a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon."
Cast: Cobie Smulders, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim and Michael Ealy
"Kids Say the Darndest Things," 7 p.m. Sundays
It's a new take on the classic variety show by the same name. Hilarious in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country all unfold in front of a live studio audience.
Host and executive producer: Tiffany Haddish
CBS
"All Rise," 8 p.m. Mondays
The courthouse drama centers on "the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process."
Cast: Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles
"Evil," 9 p.m Thursdays
A skeptical female psychologist, a priest-in-training and a carpenter "investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings."
Cast: Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp
"Bob (heart) Abishhola," 7:30 p.m. Mondays
From the comedic mind of Chuck Lorre comes this love story "about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over."
Cast: Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley and Travis Wolfe Jr.
"Carol's Second Act," 8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Patricia Heaton's back in this comedy about a woman who, after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching, then pursues her dream of becoming a doctor at age 50.
Cast: Patricia Heaton, Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau and Sabrina Jalees
"The Unicorn," 7:30 p.m. Thursdays
The comedy centers on "a tight-knit group of best friends and family who helps Wade embrace his “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.
Cast: Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Benson Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson and Ruby Jay
Fox
"Prodigal Son," 8 p.m. Mondays
Described as "a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone," the storyline centers on the son of a convicted serial killer who has made hunting murderers his life’s work.
Cast: Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young and Lou Diamond Phillips
"Almost Family," 8 p.m. Wednesdays
It's an unusual family, to say the least.
"An only child finds her life turned upside down when her father reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of 100 children, including two new sisters."
Cast: Brittany Snow, Timothy Hutton, Megalyn Echikunwoke and Emily Osment
"Bless the Harts," 7:30 p.m. Sundays
Joining the network's Sunday night animated comedy block is "Bless the Harts." The Harts are "a Southern family that is always broke and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich — in friends, family and laughter."
Voice cast: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz
NBC
"Bluff City Law," 9 p.m. Mondays
Estranged from her father for years, Memphis lawyer Sydney Strait returns to the family fold and her father's law firm after her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. But can they get along this time?
The cast: Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson
"Perfect Harmony," 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly finds himself in choir practice at a small-town church. The singers have more problems than just their off-key voices.
"Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most."
Cast: Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport
"Sunnyside," 8:30 p.m. Thursday
Garrett Modi, the youngest New York city councilman ever, loses his way amidst the power and glamour of politics. An unfortunate caught-on-tape incident ends his career and he's left crashing with his sister. Where does he go from here?
Cast: Kal Penn, Diana Maria Riva, Joel Kim Booster, Kiran Deol, Poppy Liu, Moses Storm and Samba Schutte
The CW
"Batwoman," 7 p.m. Sundays
Three years after Batman mysteriously disappears, Gotham is in dire need of a hero. Enter Kate Kane, the city's new vigilante.
Cast: Ruby Rose, Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson and Elizabeth Anweis
"Nancy Drew," 8 p.m. Wednesdays
Teenage detective Nancy Drew's college plans are derailed after her mother's untimely death. She stays in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine, but when a socialite is murdered, Nancy and other teens at the scene become prime suspects. Now they must team up to clear their own names.
Cast: Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith and Alvina August
And highlights from PBS
"Retro Report on PBS," 8 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays, Oct. 7-29
"Hosts Celeste Headlee and Masud Olufani uncover surprising connections between today's headlines and the past. New Yorker humorist Andy Borowitz adds a dash of wit."
"Independent Lens: Made in Boise,” 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28
The segment profiles four Idaho women who are carrying babies for gay couples, single men and infertile couples. The state is the booming center of the movement, "where women are choosing to become surrogates despite the mixed feelings of their own families."
"Frontline: The Crown Prince,” 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1
The segment examines the rise of Mohammed bin Salman. The slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi drew the world’s attention to the young Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.
Now take a look at Mohammed bin Salman's vision for the future, his handling of dissent, and the killing of Khashoggi.
"College Behind Bars," 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 25-26
A dozen incarcerated men and women "attempt to earn college degrees — and a chance at redemption — from one of the country’s most rigorous prison education systems."