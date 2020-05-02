True to their laid-back Louisiana roots, singers Jovin Webb and Faith Becnel invited "American Idol" viewers into their jazzed up garages on last week's episode.
It was the first of the season's "live" shows, and the first time ever (due to coronavirus mandates) the competition series aired remotely from the homes of the contestants, host, judges and in-house mentor.
And the show seemingly went off without a hitch.
During the preceding week, contestants rehearsed with "Idol" music director Kris Pooley and the band remotely, producing a track with members of the band. That music was sent to the contestants so they could rehearse further, record their performances on Saturday, and get them back to producers to air last Sunday.
"Performances were shot the day before in order to guarantee technical glitches didn't disrupt performances and cause unfairness," a show spokesman said.
"Safety is the top priority, so there are no cameramen, sound techs, hair and makeup teams, engineers or the normal crew of over 200 people," the spokesman said of this season's changes. "Contestants only had the help of family or friends that they are quarantining with to help them with camera and lighting setup. All contestants were provided the same technology, including three iPhone 11s, lighting and tripods. Each contestant designed their own background décor."
Aside from judge Katy Perry donning a hand sanitizer costume for the evening, the show set aside pandemic talk for two hours, while the 20 finalists sang from their living rooms, bedrooms, backyards and, yes, garages, back home.
Unchanged in the show's format: The judging panel, which also includes Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, still critiqued each singer's performance immediately after the contestant hit that last note; and, America still voted online, via text or the show's app for their favorites.
On Sunday night's episode, the Top 10 finalists will be revealed and then sing for America's vote once again.
Both 29-year-old Webb, a native of Gonzales, and 20-year-old Becnel, of Destrehan, nailed their songs last week, according to the judges.
"Jovin, the most important thing to do when you're a singer is to stop people in their tracks, and your voice does that, and you're a very special talent," Bryan said after Webb, dreads swinging from under his signature black hat, rocked out to Joe Cocker's 1969 classic, "With a Little Help From My Friends."
A brightly-colored rug hung on the garage wall behind him, a metal "rock 'n' roll" sign to his right.
"Of all the contestants on the show, I know that you have that sound that's only yours on this show, and you are delivering it with absolute feeling. You gave me what I wanted. A little barbecue sauce was needed, my friend. You killed it," Richie told him.
During his "Idol" audition, Richie had told Webb, the lead singer in Baton Rouge bands Captain Green and Bayou Bullets, that he had "brought the barbecue sauce" to that performance as well.
"You're in a garage. There is no ambience, no reverb, … you've just got like texture galore in your voice," Perry added. "All in all, I just thought you separated yourself, even with all the same equipment (as the other contestants)."
Meanwhile, the hot pink color of Becnel's form-fitting dress popped against a dreamy blue background inside her garage, bodybuilding equipment moved to the other end for her performance of Bishop Briggs' 2016 indie song "River."
"Let me give you one little hint: Every chance you get to stare something down, in this case the camera, open your eyes, and look dead into it and say 'shut your mouth'; do it right that way," Richie said, referencing the song's opening line. "But other than that, your delivery was wonderful. I loved what you did."
Bryan agreed.
"Little Miss Personality just showed us that she can hit some big-time notes," he said. "We've heard that song sung many, many times and that was my favorite rendition of that song."
"I never heard you belt like that in a song," Perry added.
'American Idol'
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday
CHANNEL: WBRZ, Channel 2 in Baton Rouge; KATC, Channel 3 in Lafayette; and WGNO, Channel 26 in New Orleans
INFO: americanidol.com