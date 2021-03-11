Playwright Florian Zeller makes a masterful film directorial debut with a shattering adaption of his play, “The Father.” Unlike many theater productions adapted for film, the remarkably fluid “The Father” never feels staged or stage-bound.
Despite the film being shot on only three principal sets, Zeller, director of photography Ben Smithard, production designer Peter Francis and editor Yorgos Lamprinos mold this complex play into bravura cinema and high tragedy.
Awards-worthy performances by Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman — both of whom give everything to their heartrending characters — ensure the movie’s worthiness for great movie consideration.
“The Father” presents a terrifying account of the damage dementia inflicts. Anne, a middle-aged woman in London, wrestles with how to care for her 80-year-old father, a man who remains defiantly independent even as reality increasingly exceeds his grasp. Hopkins and Colman, both of them Oscar winners, perform their characters’ tragic father-daughter dance to maximum impact.
Co-written by Zeller, a French playwright and novelist, and his English translator and collaborator, Christian Hampton, “The Father” cleverly deals its devastating cards. Almost immediately though it’s established that Hopkins’ Anthony is frustratingly uncooperative. The insidious progression of his dementia is meted out through a distressing sequence of disorienting, expertly staged scenes.
The audience meets Anthony in his sprawling London flat. He’s listening to a dirge-like selection from a Henry Purcell opera — opera being a genre so well-versed in doomed relationships.
On arriving at her father’s flat, Anne diplomatically brings up the incident during which he cursed at his third consecutive in-home caregiver.
“I don’t need her!” the enraged Anthony insists. “I don’t need anyone!”
Anne tells Anthony there’s something else they must talk about. She previously told him that she’s moving to Paris, to be with the man she loves. He has no memory of the conversation. Anne again explains to her father that he needs an in-home caregiver because she won’t be in London every day to check on him.
“So, if I understand correctly, you’re leaving me,” Anthony says. “You’re abandoning me.”
Anthony’s plunge into something akin to madness effectively makes “The Father” a mystery-thriller. The audience walks with him as he spirals downward. All the while, Hopkins and Colman valiantly explore the darkest realms of Zeller and Hampton’s unforgiving screenplay, diving into the abyss.
Playing the dutiful daughter of an unruly parent, Colman, a 2019 Oscar winner for “The Favourite,” immerses herself in a mountain of a role. Anne is so deeply conflicted and saddened about the father who is losing his daughter and himself. On-screen sobbing may have never looked so real.
Like “The Father” in total, Hopkins’ performance as Anthony is a magnum opus, possibly the most gripping and expansive in this old master’s long career. Anthony is warm and charming one moment, angry and cruel the next. Shackled by disease, he can’t quite comprehend that he’s fighting a losing battle. Hopkins, who’s now 83, carries the role to its emotional zenith.
Zeller nimbly arranges a quartet of supporting characters around the long-suffering Anne and flailing Anthony. These two male and two female characters further demonstrate the crippling effects of dementia. Top British talent Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams, Mark Gatiss and Imogen Poots share heartbreaking scenes with Colman and Hopkins.
A corrosive narrative of the death of memory and loss of identity, "The Father" confirms Hopkins’ continuing prowess, Colman’s growing status and Zeller's arrival as a major film director.
‘THE FATHER’
***½
STARRING: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Williams
DIRECTED BY: Florian Zeller
NOW SHOWING: At AMC Mall of La. 15, AMC Baton Rouge 16 and Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, and available on-demand March 26
RUNNING TIME: 1 hr., 37 mins.
MPAA RATING: Rated PG-13 (Parents strongly cautioned). Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.
WHY IS THIS MOVIE RATED PG-13? For some strong language, and thematic material
**** (Excellent), *** (Good), ** (Fair), * (Poor)