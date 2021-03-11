'The Father'

***½

STARRING: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Williams

DIRECTED BY: Florian Zeller

NOW SHOWING: At AMC Mall of La. 15 and AMC Baton Rouge 16, and available on demand March 26

RUNNING TIME: 1 hr., 37 mins.

MPAA RATING: Rated PG-13 (Parents strongly cautioned). Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.

WHY IS THIS MOVIE RATED PG-13? For some strong language, and thematic material

**** (Excellent), *** (Good), ** (Fair), * (Poor)