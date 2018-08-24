Baton Rouge native Maya Ferarra will be a contestant on GSN’s "America Says" at 4 p.m. Monday.
The new game show is of the survey-based, fill-in-the-blank variety.
"Hosted by John Michael Higgins ('Pitch Perfect,' 'Best in Show'), 'America Says' is a fast-paced studio game show where two teams of friends and family face off to guess America’s responses to fill in the blanks to survey questions covering every topic under the sun," a news release says. "They’ll have to be quick when trying to think of what America says, as time is always ticking and the team with the most money banked after three rounds will head to a bonus round to win up to $15,000," the release also says.
GSN is on cable Channel 221.