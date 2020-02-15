Are British comedies and dramas your cup of tea? Do you enjoy soaking up stories about Louisiana's history? Have you checked out "Art Rocks!"?
Louisiana Public Broadcasting wants to know, so the statewide public television network has launched its 2020 Viewer Survey. The questions are aimed at getting public input and information about how LPB viewers watch content, what shows they value most, and how the network can better serve the state's residents.
“Louisiana Public Broadcasting faces a time of great change and rapid evolution in both the media landscape and the way audiences engage with media,” said Christina Melton, LPB's deputy director. "To ensure LPB remains on the forefront of these trends, pioneering new broadcast technology, producing award-winning original programming and building a robust learning ecosystem supporting families, children, educators and community partners, LPB wants to hear directly from Louisianians, so we can better understand the public’s viewing needs and desires.”
The network will use these answers "to shape both content and technology use in this new decade," a news release says.
Respondents who complete the short survey by March 20 will be entered to win a 55-inch Smart TV. Complete the online version of the survey at lpb.org/survey. Friends of LPB members will be mailed a survey and others can request a survey by emailing survey@lpb.org or calling (800) 272-8161, ext. 4266.
Stream this
As part of its "Love is in the Air" February event, Hallmark Movies Now streaming service is adding more films, including 2019's "Wedding at Graceland."
The movie stars former Baton Rouge actor Wes Brown, Kellie Pickler and Priscilla Presley.
"Laurel Couper and Clay Sheppard have just three weeks to plan their wedding that will take place at Elvis Presley’s celebrated Memphis home," the synopsis states. "However, when both sets of in-laws-to-be, each with vastly different personalities and ideas for the wedding, descend upon Memphis to 'help' plan the nuptials, the bride and groom-to-be are pushed to the breaking point."