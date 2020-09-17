To date, the 2020 movie calendar has been a shuffleboard. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and theaters struggling to maintain business while taking new safety measures, studios have moved movies to streaming platforms or future dates.
Though Christopher Nolan's blockbuster "Tenet" did open in theaters, the majority of bigger titles, including "Wonder Woman 1984," an upcoming remake of "Candyman," the ninth "Fast and Furious" movie and a host of others have postponed release dates. Still, other titles remain optimistic, setting a release date for the coming months.
If a solution can be implemented and theaters can maintain protocols, this fall's movie calendar has bright spots, including what could be Daniel Craig's final turn as James Bond in "No Time to Die," Dreamworks Animation's "Connected" and an award contender titled "Ammonite," starring Kate Winslet.
Here's a list of the movies scheduled to be released through Nov. 25. Most of the titles will be available on demand; dates are subject to change.
Friday
"Antebellum." Starring Janelle Monáe, Jena Malone. Pop/R&B singer Monáe continues her transformation into a Hollywood leading woman in this thriller about an author who becomes trapped in a new reality. Rated R.
"The Nest." Starring Carrie Coon, Jude Law. Writer-director Sean Durkin ("Martha Marcy May Marlene") returns with this drama about a family whose life takes a turn after moving into a new manor. Rated R.
Sept. 25
"Kajillionaire." Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Debra Winger, Gina Rodriguez. A family of criminals invites a new person to tag along on a heist in this drama from writer-director Miranda July ("Me and You and Everyone You Know"). Rated R.
Sept. 30
"The Glorias." Starring Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander. Julie Taymor ("Across the Universe") directs this biographical drama about Gloria Steinem. Available exclusively on Amazon Prime. Rated PG-13.
Oct. 2
"Possessor." Starring Andrea Riseborough, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Brandon Cronenberg writes and directs this sci-fi thriller about agents implanted with brain devices that make them assassins. Not rated.
"Spontaneous." Starring Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer. High school seniors struggle to survive as surrounding students begin to spontaneously combust. Rated R.
Oct. 7
"Hubie Halloween." Starring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Kenan Thompson. After an explosive performance in "Uncut Gems," Sandler gets back to his bread and butter in this comedy about a Halloween-loving man-child who has to save the neighborhood. Available exclusively on Netflix. Rated PG-13.
Oct. 9
"The War with Grandpa." Starring Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman. As grandpa (De Niro) moves back in, his grandson plots revenge schemes. Rated PG.
"Honest Thief." Starring Liam Neeson, Jai Courtney. Back in action mode, Neeson stars as a bank robber who wants to lead an honest life but must face double-crossing FBI agents. Rated PG-13.
"The Forty-Year-Old Version." A down-on-her-luck New York playwright searches for a new way to break through in this drama written by, directed and starring Radha Blank. Available exclusively on Netflix. Rated R.
"Yellow Rose." Starring Lea Salonga. A Filipina teen from a small Texas town pursues her dreams as a country singer. Rated PG-13.
Oct. 16
"The Trial of the Chicago 7." Starring Jeremy Strong, Eddie Redmayne. Aaron Sorkin writes and directs this story about the seven people on trial for various charges during the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Available exclusively on Netflix. Rated R.
Oct. 21
"Rebecca." Starring Armie Hammer, Lily James. Director Ben Wheatley remakes Alfred Hitchcock's 1940 mysterious romantic drama. Available exclusively on Netflix. Rated PG-13.
Oct. 23
"Connected." Featuring the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph. A technology uprising threatens the world as a family attempts to bring their daughter to the film school of her dreams.
"Death on the Nile." Starring Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot. Branagh returns as the famous inspector Poirot in this follow-up to "Murder on the Orient Express."
"Bad Hair." Starring Elle Lorraine, Lena Waithe. After getting a weave to succeed in the highly-competitive business of music television, a young woman discovers her hair has a mind of its own in this horror-satire. Available exclusively on Hulu.
Oct. 30
"Come Play." Starring Gillian Jacobs. A monster named Larry manifests itself through smartphones and mobile devices in this horror based on the 2017 short film. Rated PG-13.
"Fatale." Starring Michael Ealy, Hilary Swank. A married man is tricked into murderous scheme by a female police detective. Not rated.
Nov. 6
"Let Him Go." Starring Diane Lane, Kevin Costner. Grieving over the death of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife set out to find their grandson. Rated R.
Nov. 13
"Ammonite." Starring Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan. Winslet stars as the acclaimed fossil hunter Mary Anning, who begins a relationship with a young woman while at sea.
"Freaky." Starring Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton. In this spin on "Freaky Friday" from Blumhouse Productions, a young woman swaps bodies with a serial killer and has 24 hours to swap back before the change is permanent.
Nov. 20
"No Time to Die." Starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas. Craig returns for his supposed last turn as James Bond. Here, Bond is lead to a mysterious new villain with dangerous technology (played by Rami Malek). Rated PG-13.
Nov. 25
"Happiest Season." Starring Alison Brie, Dan Levy, Kristen Stewart. An all-star cast leads this drama about a family trying to accept one another during the holidays. Rated R.