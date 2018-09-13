Chris Motto, executive chef at Mansurs on the Boulevard in Baton Rouge, is heading to "Hell's Kitchen."
Motto will compete on the 18th season of the FOX cooking competition series, which premieres at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 (WGMB, Channel 44, cable Channel 6).
The series, in which the often abrasive, you-love-him-or-you-hate-him chef Gordon Ramsay runs the kitchen, is returning with a twist. The series' eight rookies will compete against veteran contestants — eight accomplished chefs who have competed in previous seasons and lost.
Motto joined Mansurs in 2009 and was promoted to executive chef two years later. He was a finalist in the recent Chefs Taste Challenge in New Orleans held in conjunction with Farm and Table NOLA.
In each episode of "Hell's Kitchen," "the chefs will be put through a series of grueling culinary challenges and dinner services to prove to chef Ramsay they have what it takes to win a life-changing grand prize: a position at the world’s first Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen Restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and $250,000," a news release says.
In the first episode, the rookie chefs will prepare the best versions of their signature dishes and the veterans will attempt to create those same dishes. The winning team will get a first-class meal at restaurant Charcoal and will be joined by Ramsay.
Watch a sneak peek of the new season by visiting https://youtu.be/RYI-CBvec7Q.