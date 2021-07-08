If the last year felt like seven, it's been an eternity since audiences have seen a new movie from director Michael Mann.
A filmmaker known for his style — and the greatest action saga of all time in "Heat" — Mann's last film was 2015's "Blackhat." Now available to stream on HBO Max, the action thriller stars Chris Hemsworth as a computer hacker plucked out of prison to chase down another, more sinister hacker who used codes to blow up a nuclear reactor in Hong Kong.
If this is the first time you're reading about this movie, it won't surprise you to learn that "Blackhat" was a flop. Against its $70 million budget, the movie lasted two weeks in domestic theaters, making less than $20 million overall. That a majority of critics thought it was mediocre didn't help.
"Blackhat" does have its problems. The dialogue is clunky. Those expecting an action opera a la "Heat" or "Thief" won't enjoy the faceless villain, the hacks into soy futures, the scenes full of computers and cellphone screens, or the subtitles.
Still, "Blackhat" impresses because Mann so thoroughly captures every machination of a computer hack. Early scenes where the camera dives into hard drives should be shown on the biggest IMAX screen possible. While the movie immerses audiences in cybercrime jargon, Mann still makes time for emotional moments for supporting actors like Viola Davis and Tang Wei.
Eventually, the movie becomes less about the chase, and more about people clinging to their nature like circuits on a motherboard. For all his style and choreographed violence, Mann's movies have that devastating human element, showing characters losing control.
I can't wait another seven years for Mann's next movie to come along and stop me in my tracks. I — no, movies in general — need it now.
