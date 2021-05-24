Oscar-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winning entertainer Jon Batiste is trading the piano stool for the host chair, at least for two days this week.
The Metairie-born bandleader for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" will guest-host the 8 a.m. hour of "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday and Thursday.
Scheduled guests on Wednesday are Caitlyn Jenner, California governor recall candidate; country star Thomas Rhett and actress Millicent Simmonds ("A Quiet Place Part II").
Look for Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst and Miami mayor Francis Suarez on Thursday's show.
Thirty-four-year-old Batiste is fresh off multiple honors for the music score from the 2020 film "Soul." He collaborated with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the project. Batiste also released his fifth solo studio album, "We Are," in March.