So, you're dropped in the African savanna with no food, water or shelter. There are rhinos, hyenas and a territorial leopard lurking too close for comfort. And, oh yeah, you're nude.
Sounds unappealing, doesn't it?
That's what Baton Rouge brothers Warren and Thomas Virgets faced when they took on the 21-day challenge of Discovery Channel's "Naked and Afraid." Look for the Virgetses on the Emmy-nominated series' season premiere at 7 p.m. Sunday.
It's the first time the survivalist show has featured siblings. The episode will also include competitors and identical twin sisters Amber and Serena Shine, of New Zealand.
Warren, 32, and Thomas Virgets, 28, grew up in Port Vincent. Warren's occupation is fuel hauling, while Thomas is an environmental engineer. They agree that growing up in the country and enjoying outdoor hobbies helped them tackle South Africa's Selati Basin.
Here, the two discuss probably their biggest adventure thus far.
Do you have any survivalist training?
Warren: I don’t have any organized survivalist training, and I don’t consider myself a survivalist. The word makes me think of soft city people with new hiking boots and long socks with shorts, a backpack, and lots of bugspray. My “training” consists of hunting, fishing, and playing outside in general.
Thomas: No survivalist training other than being the youngest of three brothers.
How did you prepare for “Naked and Afraid”?
Warren: I didn’t do a lot of special training specifically for the show. My brother and I did switch to hunting with a traditional bow to try to get used to it for a week or two. We normally hunt with compound bows at home.
Thomas: I grew up in the woods. Been doing stuff like this for fun since before I could remember.
Did the “naked” aspect give you any pause?
Warren: I wasn’t thrilled about it at first, but quickly forgot about it. I think clothes would have gotten in the way for the challenge.
Thomas: Not really. It was less of a concern than I would have thought.
What were the negatives of the environment of the African savanna?
Warren: It was the middle of winter over there — the cold nights were the worst physical thing we experienced. There were also plenty of thorns, so walking around was a little more challenging than usual.
Thomas: The terrain was pretty rough but not too bad. It was pretty dry, which was nice. Made it easy to get fire. It did get pretty cold at night, though.
What was the greatest challenge of your time there?
Warren: The greatest challenge was missing my wife. There isn’t any contact at all and you don’t realize how fast that can get to you.
Thomas: Being cold at night.
At any point, did you want to give up and what kept you going?
Warren: I never wanted to give up. I can’t imagine a situation where someone would. I consciously appreciated the freedom every day. This challenge was extremely fun.
Thomas: There was no point where I wanted to give up.
Has your relationship with your brother changed after going through this together, and if so, how?
Warren: Our relationship hasn’t changed from going through the challenge together. Besides the naked part, it was very similar to our normal vacations. We do a lot of out-of-state, public land hunting and will sleep in a hammock or on the ground wherever we end up at the end of each day for a week or so.
Thomas: Not really. We are in the woods together all the time. It was longer than usual though, so that was nice.
Would you have one funny story about growing up with your brother?
Warren: When I was around 12 and Thomas around 8, I was allowed to stay home and “babysit” my two brothers over the summer. Within the first week of freedom, we had created the ultimate system for fun consisting of a 1978 Ford F100 with a rope tied to the back of it, connected to a blue plastic 55-gallon drum. We drilled holes to make rope handles inside and filled it with pillows, and Thomas. Then I would pull him around my parents’ property as fast as the truck would go. The most amazing part of the story is that he never broke any bones doing that.
Thomas: My dad bought him a truck for some reason when he was about 12 and I was 8. He pulled me behind it on garbage can tops, couch cushions, etc. That was awesome.
Are you planning a vacation soon, and if so, where?
Warren: We are going to fish Toledo Bend in March, and we are working on plans for a public land hunt in North Dakota in September.
Thomas: Probably going to do the beach thing at some point. Then it’s back to out-of-state whitetail trips next fall.
What advice would you give to anyone contemplating “Naked and Afraid”?
Warren: Do it. The feeling of not being tied to anything except keeping yourself alive is liberating. I almost didn't want to leave Africa when it was finished.
Thomas: Do it.
'Naked and Afraid'
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday
CHANNEL: Discovery
INFO: