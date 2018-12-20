Chelsea Milazzo, of Baton Rouge, has been watching "Wheel of Fortune" since she was a kid.
On Monday, Milazzo will come full circle, so to speak, when she appears as a contestant on the nationally-syndicated game show.
"A graduate of LSU, Milazzo is a sales representative, high school cheerleading coach, and fitness instructor. She enjoys watching college football, going to music festivals, and traveling with her husband," a news release says.
Milazzao hopes to win enough money to go on a vacation with her husband, the release also says.
"Wheel of Fortune" air at 6:30 p.m. weekdays on WBRZ, Channel 2 (cable channel 5).