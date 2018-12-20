wheel_chelsea

Baton Rouge contestant Chelsea Milazzo will appear on 'Wheel of Fortune' during its 'Home for the Holidays' week.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY CAROL KAELSON

Chelsea Milazzo, of Baton Rouge, has been watching "Wheel of Fortune" since she was a kid.

On Monday, Milazzo will come full circle, so to speak, when she appears as a contestant on the nationally-syndicated game show.

"A graduate of LSU, Milazzo is a sales representative, high school cheerleading coach, and fitness instructor. She enjoys watching college football, going to music festivals, and traveling with her husband," a news release says.

Milazzao hopes to win enough money to go on a vacation with her husband, the release also says.

"Wheel of Fortune" air at 6:30 p.m. weekdays on WBRZ, Channel 2 (cable channel 5).

