Got power? No? We share your pain.
But when your electricity and internet services are restored, you deserve an escape, even if it's just to the couch to binge a bit.
Fortunately, there are a sea of choices out there on the ever-growing list of streaming services. We’ve plucked two from each of the three biggies — Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime — that definitely shouldn’t be zipped by in your search.
“What We Do in the Shadows” (2 seasons, 20 episodes, Hulu)
Four vampire roommates live in Staten Island and deal with modern, mundane household challenges. When a representative from the Old Country visits, the household must get on with their mission of taking over the Western Hemisphere, starting with Staten Island, with mixed results. Based on the hilarious movie of the same name, this mockumentary-style show is the perfect blend of bizarre humor and situational comedy — no surprise from writers Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”) and Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnorak”).
Good news: The third season premiered Thursday with two new episodes.
“Santa Clarita Diet” (3 seasons, 30 episodes, Netflix)
Life for successful realtor couple Sheila and Joel Hammond is turned upside down when Sheila suddenly becomes undead and starts craving human flesh. The pair stick together to hide Sheila’s secret, keep her fed and solve the mystery of what happened to her. This horror comedy was a delightful surprise — the premise is unusual, especially for stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. But they are lovely as the Hammonds, who are loving and supportive, even as Sheila eats actual people. Not only is it funny, but it’s a heartwarming tale of family sticking together through thick and thin.
“Dead Like Me” (2 seasons, 29 episodes, Amazon Prime)
When temp clerk worker Georgie is killed by a falling toilet seat, she becomes a grim reaper, tasked with collecting souls of people before they die and escorting them to the afterlife. She must adjust to her new life among a group of reapers (which includes Rube, excellently played by Mandy Patinkin), while struggling to let go of her old one, which includes her mourning parents and younger sister. Created by Bryan Fuller (“Pushing Daisies,” “Hannibal,” “Star Trek: Discovery”), it has his signature mix of quirky and dark humor.
“This Way Up” (2 seasons, 12 episodes, Hulu)
English language teacher Aine has just gotten out of rehab after a nervous breakdown. She works to reintegrate into her life while her older sister, Shona, navigates relationship issues with her boyfriend, Vish, and an attraction to co-worker Charlotte. It’s full of that distinct dark British comedy and will give you major “Fleabag” vibes. Star (and writer) Aisling Bea brings it as Aine, balancing charm and melancholy with aplomb. The small cast has great chemistry, with Bea and Sharon Horgan’s sisterly relationship at its core.
“Kath & Kim” (4 seasons, 32 episodes, 7 special episodes, 2 movies, Netflix)
Outside Melbourne, Australia, spoiled Kim isn’t happy with her marriage to the harried Brett. Her mother, Kath, is on the cusp of getting engaged to her boyfriend Kel. The show follows the mother-daughter duo as they navigate the banality of everyday life while poking fun at Australian suburban life, pop culture and customs. Kath and Kim (played by co-creators Jane Turner and Gina Riley) are a real pair of characters, with marked speaking patterns of mixed metaphors and malapropisms adding flair and hilarity. Not to mention their neighbor, Sharon, who is always dealing with some sort of malady. It’s frighteningly easy to get sucked in, and you’ll be imitating the characters before you know it.
“Tales from the Loop” (1 season, 8 episodes, Amazon Prime)
In fictional Mercer, Ohio, residents experience impossibilities connected to the underground experimental physics lab known as the Loop. Their stories intersect and weave together to create a narrative of mystery, wonder and improbability. Based on the narrative art book of the same name by Swedish artist Simon Stalenhag, the show preserves the feeling of being in a painting through its cinematography. While the series has similar feelings to Amazon’s “Electric Dreams” or Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” its version of science fiction isn’t so bleak. A truly unique viewing experience.