Kentwood-raised singer-actress Jamie Lynn Spears is returning to television.
The 28-year-old married mother of two is joining the cast of the upcoming Netflix series "Sweet Magnolias" as a series regular, the network announced July 1.
Spears will play Noreen Fitzgibbons, "a young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices," Netflix tweeted.
“Mama’s going back to work y’all,” Spears wrote on Twitter. “Can’t wait for y’all to meet ‘Noreen’!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it #SweetMagnolias.”
The 10-episode first season will also feature Chris Klein ("The Flash") and Justin Bruening ("Good Behavior") as series regulars, opposite leads Monica Potter ("Parenthood"), Brooke Elliott ("Drop Dead Diva") and Heather Headley ("She's Gotta Have It").
The series is based on Sherryl Woods’ popular series of novels. The story is set in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina, and centers on three women (Potter, Elliott and Headley), best friends since childhood.
Spears, the younger sister of singer Britney Spears, appeared in Nickelodeon's sketch comedy series "All That" as a regular performer from 2002 to 2004 and had the title role in "Zoey 101" from 2005 to 2008.
Spears launched her country music career in 2013.
Don't miss this
Wednesday's season finale of Cooking Channel's "Man Fire Food" finds host Roger Mooking still in Louisiana (last week's episode featured New Orleans and Ville Platte).
This week's episode, airing at 9 p.m., is titled "Backyard BBQ Blowouts."
"Mooking helps guest chef Jeremy Connor prepare a fish roast at bed and breakfast Maison Madeleine in Breaux Bridge," a news release said. "They spear marinated whole red fish and pompano on sugar cane poles and arrange them around fire pits."
The show also visits Bakersfield, California, where Mooking and pitmaster Fred Reclusado make ribs al pastor and fry tilapia in Reclusado's outdoor kitchen.
'Losers' wanted
Casting teams from Endemol Shine North America are seeking contestants for USA Network's reboot of “The Biggest Loser,” expected to premiere in 2020.
The longtime reality series, formerly airing on NBC, is seeking "a group of men and women looking for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to not only lose weight, but also improve their overall well-being," a news release said.
Ten episodes are planned for the revamped show's first season.
A new team of experts, yet to be announced, will include a trainer, chef and life coach. In each episode, they will guide the contestants as they transform their bodies and lives.
Candidates must want to lose 100-plus pounds, be at least 18 years of age and be a legal resident of the United States.
Remaining casting calls will take place Saturday, July 13, at Wildhorse Saloon, 120 Second Ave. North, in Nashville, Tennessee, and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Studio 1, 1147 W. Jackson Blvd., in Chicago.
All contestants must apply online at blcasting.tv before attending a casting call. Those unable to attend either audition can also apply online by Aug. 1.