As the weather begins to cool down (a little, anyway), we’re beginning to make those Thanksgiving plans.
We're thinking about spending time with others again, whether that’s in person or over a Zoom call. It’s undoubtedly a family holiday, whether that’s a blood family or a family you’ve forged elsewhere. Until you can be together for the big meal, here are five TV series about families to tide you over.
Binge away!
- “Gilmore Girls” (7 seasons, plus 4-episode “A Year in the Life” reboot, Netflix)
A great blend of blood and found family, the show revolves around single-mother-and-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) and their lives in small-town Stars Hollow, with its cast of unique characters. After a long estrangement from her parents, Lorelai accepts their help with Rory’s schooling while juggling her career at an inn with friend Sookie (Melissa McCarthy), various romances (including a long will-they-or-won’t-they with diner owner Luke) and the challenges of raising a teenage daughter. Rory, for her part, deals with fitting in at her new posh school while working through her own romances and teenage angst. The dialogue is snappy and clever, with great performances by all involved. While they encounter their fair share of drama, Rory and Lorelai love each other and stick by one another. Also, the third season’s “Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving” is not only a classic episode, it’s also great for Thanksgiving, obviously.
- “The Addams Family” (2 seasons, free with ads through IMDb TV)
If you’re not quite done with the Halloween season yet, the original 1964 series might be just the thing to help ease the transition. Also, it’s fun to see the original show that inspired the successful early-1990s films and more recent animated remakes. While Raul Julia and Angelica Huston may be the Gomez and Morticia you’re used to, John Astin and Carolyn Jones are excellent in their roles as the devoted, morbid couple at the head of the Addams family. It's the same cast of characters that you’re used to — Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester, Grandmama, Thing and Lurch — all engaged in the same creepy and kooky things that endeared them to us from the start.
- “Bob’s Burgers” (11 seasons, 12th currently airing, Hulu)
A true staple of an animated family show, “Bob’s Burgers” follows the hilarious Belcher family through their daily lives and whacky tribulations. Father Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) runs a diner (the titular Bob’s Burgers) with the help of his wife, Linda (John Roberts), and their three children: awkward Tina (Dan Mintz), silly Gene (Eugene Mirman) and devious Louise (Kristin Schaal). It’s truly hilarious and endlessly quotable, so there’s a lot of enjoyment to be had watching the Belchers confront one issue after another, both big and small, real and ridiculous. While there is a lot of craziness in their lives, at the core of the series is how much the Belchers love and support each other, so it’s the perfect show for the season. Feel free to bounce around the episodes and seasons — you can’t go wrong with any one of them.
- “Kim’s Convenience” (5 seasons, Netflix)
Based on a play of the same name, the series follows the Canadian Korean Kim family as they navigate the challenges of running a convenience store in Toronto, the changing world around them and interpersonal issues. Father Sang-il and mother Yong-mi are more traditional than their two children — daughter Janet, who is studying photography, and Jung, who is estranged and working at a car rental agency. Over the course of the series, Janet learns to strike out on her own and Sang-il and Jung begin to mend their relationship. It’s compelling, funny and easy to get sucked into; the episodes are only 21 minutes long, so the seasons fly by.
- “3rd Rock from the Sun” (6 seasons, free with ads through IMDbTV or Peacock)
If you're looking for more of a found family vibe, “3rd Rock” is a great series for that. Starring John Lithgow, Kristen Johnston, French Stewart and a young Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a crew of aliens on a mission to understand Earthlings, the show is hilarious and heart-warming in equal measure. The crew must get used to their strange human bodies while learning about Earth’s unfamiliar customs, including jobs, romance and, in Gordon-Levitt’s case, puberty. It’s zany, funny and an incredibly easy watch.