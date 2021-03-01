Last summer, fans watched Louisiana native Archie Williams make it to the top 10 on NBC's 'America's Got Talent." Is there another talented Louisianian out there who could take the top prize on Season 16?
If you think you've got what it takes, there's one more opportunity to audition for the reality competition series' producers. The nationwide “Last Chance Virtual Audition” is Saturday.
"Interested acts can register now at www.AGTAuditions.com for a virtual audition slot where they will perform live for show producers," according to an NBC Entertainment news release.
The top acts selected that day will then go on to perform for "AGT" judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.
The Season 16 premiere date will be announced at a later time.