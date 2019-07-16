New Orleans native Patricia Clarkson is one of six nominees for an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the HBO series "Sharp Objects," it was announced Tuesday morning.
"It’s a privilege to be included in this category with such extraordinary actresses. I’m so grateful to HBO and the entire creative team behind 'Sharp Objects'; I celebrate with all of them today,” Clarkson said after the announcement.
Clarkson is up for the award in the Limited Series or Movie category. Also nominated in this category are Emily Watson (as Ulana Khomyuk, "Chernobyl"), Margaret Qualley (as Ann Reinking, "Fosse/Verdon"), Patricia Arquette (as Dee Dee Blanchard, "The Act"), Marsha Stephanie Blake (as Linda McCray, "When They See Us") and Vera Farmiga (as Elizabeth Lederer, "When They See Us").
"Sharp Objects" also received nominations for Outstanding Limited Series or Movie and Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Amy Adams.
In "Sharp Objects," reporter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) returns to her small hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. In the process, she attempts to put together a psychological puzzle from her past. Clarkson plays Adora, Preaker's mother. The eight-episode series first aired on HBO in July and August 2018.
"It's an emotional, dark, tormented story, but its great drama. She's one of the more difficult characters I've ever played," Clarkson told The Advocate in July 2018.
Clarkson's previous accolades include Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Pieces of April" (2003), two Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her recurring role in "Six Feet Under," also on HBO; and a 2015 Tony Award nod for "The Elephant Man."
Menawhile, comedian/talk show host and New Orleans native Ellen DeGeneres is nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for "Ellen's Game of Games."
The Emmys will be given out during ceremonies airing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, on FOX.