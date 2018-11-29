Sometimes, life can seem like a big steaming pile of nothing. Sure, there are highs and lows. However, those bigger peaks and valleys don't interest Joel and Ethan Coen much. Rather, the filmmaking brothers are interested in how the world coldly keeps turning.
If you didn't know that exploring the futile is a major theme for the Coen brothers, the point is made abundantly clear in their latest movie, "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," now streaming on Netflix.
A six-part anthology told over two hours, "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" is a bleak concoction where Old West characters meet their makers. In its best moments, "Buster Scruggs" proves the Coens can still tell a gripping story with some of the best dialogue and cinematography. At its worst, the movie highlights the annoying hit-and-miss nature of their style.
Like scotch, Coen brothers movies are an acquired taste. While the Coens have made movies that have gone down smooth ("O Brother, Where Art Thou?," "True Grit" and "No Country for Old Men"), the majority of their work is full of aggravating quirk. What once was an escape grows into an overlong excursion, led by two guys who mean to let you know that they're really smart, over and over again.
"Buster Scruggs" mostly escapes this problem. Shorter stories only help tighten the Coen's usual habits. Still, sections of these stories feel painfully slow, unnaturally brutal and unusually contrived.
The film starts with a short tale about its title character, a singing outlaw played with glee by Tim Blake Nelson. This first chapter gives us the best qualities of the Coens: quotable dialogue, surprising violence, a few good country tunes and even a little tenderness.
"Near Algodones," the second chapter, is as surprisingly brisk with James Franco starring as a cowboy on the run after attempting to rob a talkative bank teller (Stephen Root). As beautiful as it looks, there isn't much to this tale. It only adds to an overall theme of characters biding time, trying to escape death's inevitability.
Whatever quaint feelings the movie might have had ceased with the arrival of "Meal Ticket," a short about an impresario (Liam Neeson) and his artist, Harrison (Harry Melling), a performer without arms or legs. As they travel, the crowds dwindle, and soon the entertainers are faced with a decision to keep touring in their wagon.
During "Meal Ticket" and in the fifth chapter, "The Gal Who Got Rattled," a story about a young woman traveling toward Oregon, the Coens stretch thin concepts to depressing results. It's two dark tales shoehorned in, giving you whiplash, reminding you that these guys can be absurdly gloomy as if we've never seen "Blood Simple" or "Miller's Crossing."
However, when the Coens do find their rhythm and the actors know how to keep up with that pace, the results can be addicting. Case in point: folk singer Tom Waits shows up as a lonely, old gold digger in the fourth chapter, "All Gold Canyon." Waits, a legendary character on the stage, knows how to own the big moments. Unlike the other stories, there's a warmth here as Waits searches for a big deposit of gold that he calls "Mr. Pocket."
The final chapter, "The Mortal Remains," also works because of its flow. It's a simple scene of five very different people having a conversation, each revealing their true nature as they ride to a hotel in Fort Morgan. While it solidifies an overarching theme, "The Mortal Remains" showcases again the Coens' strong voice — one that's funny, musical and dark all at once.
Such is the case with watching any Coen brothers movie. There are highs, lows and pointless detours. But most of the time, "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" is a worthwhile trip.
'THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS'
***
STARRING: Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Stephen Root, Liam Neeson and Tom Waits
DIRECTORS: Joel and Ethan Coen
RUNNING TIME: 2 hrs., 13 mins.
NOW PLAYING: Available to stream now on Netflix
MPAA RATING: Rated R for some strong violence
Excellent (****), Good (***), Fair (**), Poor (*)