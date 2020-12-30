"Family Feud," "Kids Say the Darndest Things" and a new series focusing on fatherhood are all accepting applications and online auditions now.
'Family Feud'
It's the Steve Harvey-hosted game show that guarantees laughs, and your family could be a part of the fun … and the cash and prizes.
Due to COVID-19, auditions are being held online via Zoom. To apply, visit https://www.familyfeud.com/apply/.
Two families face off on the show, naming the most popular responses to survey questions.
Here are some rules of the "Feud":
- You must have five family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.
- You must be a U.S. citizen or have permission to work within the United States.
- There is no age requirement to be on "Family Feud," but it's suggested that contestants are 15 years or older due to the nature of the questions.
- If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two game shows in the last year they are also ineligible.
- If you or anyone on your team has appeared on "Family Feud" before, it must be 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.
- If anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries "Family Feud," or any Steve Harvey productions including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible.
Although audition videos are not mandatory, they are highly recommended.
"If you are unable to include a video, then try to add as much information as possible along with photos of your family," show casting advises. "We are looking for families who have energy, enthusiasm and an ability to play the game!"
'Kids Say the Darndest Things'
Last seen on ABC, the revival of this classic series returns in 2021 on CBS. Tiffany Haddish again hosts, posing life questions to children whose comments are both innocent and often hilarious.
Applications, available at https://kidssaythedarndestthingsapplication2020.castingcrane.com/, must be completed by a parent of legal guardian, signed, and with a photo of child taken by parent or guardian included.
Rules include:
- Child must be at least 4 years old as of Nov. 1, 2020 and a legal U.S. resident.
- Neither child nor any of his/her immediate family members or household members (whether or not related) is currently, or has been within the past year, an employee, officer or director of ViacomCBS Inc. or any of its parent, subsidiary, affiliated or related entities; any person or entity directly involved in the development, production, distribution or other exploitation of the show or any variation thereof; any known major sponsor of the Program; or any entity or person supplying services or prizes to the show.
- All eligibility determinations shall be made by producer in its sole discretion.
"We want to meet collectors, experts, and kids with special skills or abilities that are non-entertainment related," according to a news release. "We’ll be featuring kids that have strong opinions or feelings about a given topic. We need funny kids who are not professional actors but just being themselves."
For more information or if unable to submit application materials digitally, email kidssay@pitmanproductions.com or call (818) 666-3606.
Wanted: fathers
Karamo Brown's emotional journey into fatherhood has inspired a new series (network TBA) now casting.
"Queer Eye" star Brown didn't learn he had a son until the child was 10. He later was granted custody of that son and adopted the child's younger half-brother.
The series is looking for "real people," parents in a similar situation to Brown's, to tell their stories.
To apply, go to FatherCasting.com or call (818) 666-3606.