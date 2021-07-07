Howie Mandel grabbed his bald head.
Sofia Vergara turned away.
Heidi Klum cringed.
And from Simon Cowell: "I mean, this is one of the nuttiest acts, geniunely, I've ever seen."
The "America's Got Talent" judges were shocked, yet impressed with New Orleans mother-daughter danger duo Gigi Deluxe and Devon.
On Tuesday night's episode of the talent competition series the pair, donning sparkling blue bodysuits, amazed the audience as well. As Donna Summer's "I Feel Love" played in the background, Devon first placed an inflated gold balloon in her teeth and stood next to a large standing rectangular dartboard, her face dangerously close to the edge of the board. Gigi picked up her bow and arrow, shooting and popping the first balloon. She did the same to a smaller, orange balloon inside that one, and finally an even smaller green balloon inside the second one.
If that wasn't enough, Devon then centered herself in front of the board, arms stretched above her head, hands in a praying position. Her mom again picked up bow and arrow, outlining her daughter with four successive shots.
Beforehand, Gigi had explained that Devon is "my human target. It's family bonding."
Ironically, Gigi's ex-husband (and Devon's father) is an emergency room doctor, "so it was convenient just in case," the mother explained.
Gigi said her ex hates the duo's act.
"Yeah, not a fan," Devon added.
"I think it's the fact that it's your daughter and you're the mum makes this so crazy, but I still loved it," Cowell said.
Klum and Vergara likewise voted to send the act forward in the competition.
Mandel disagreed.
"It didn't have the energy that I wanted it to have … it's a no for me," he said.
With the mother and daughter having exited the stage, Mandel then joked, "I was trying to save the child."
"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC.