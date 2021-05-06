Don't have tickets to Thursday night's Louisiana Legends gala? No problem.
Louisiana Public Broadcasting will air its event live starting at 8 p.m. on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12). Viewers can also stream the celebration at www.lpb.org/livetv or with the LPB app.
"Ticket sales were kept very limited in accordance with COVID safety precautions," an LPB news release says. "Audiences across the state will now be able to enjoy the event as it happens, live at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge."
This year's Louisiana Legends honorees are: Dr. Carolyn Leach Huntoon, scientist and the first woman to serve as director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center; Dr. Terry King, world-renowned pediatric cardiologist and co-inventor of the King Mills cardiac umbrella; Terry Landry, the first Black superintendent of the Louisiana State Police; Johnny Robinson, LSU football great and 2019 NFL Hall of Fame Inductee; and Donna Saurage, philanthropist and manager of CCC Holding L.L.C., the parent company of Community Coffee Company.
Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting hosts the gala, which includes a fundraiser auction to support LPB programming. Gov. John Bel Edwards and first lady Donna Edwards serve as honorary co-chairs.
For more info, visit www.lpb.org/legends.