Sometimes a story can only be as good as its setting, and when that setting is Louisiana, it's bound to be great.
The vibrant culture and rich history of the state offer the perfect setting for a magical movie or compelling story.
From Disney's movie "The Princess and the Frog" to Tennessee Williams' play "A Streetcar Named Desire," Louisiana has been the setting for many great works.
To expand our knowledge, we asked about your favorite fictional books and movies set in Louisiana. Here is what you said:
Books
"A Confederacy of Dunces" by John Kennedy Toole:
By far the most suggested, "A Confederacy of Dunces" by John Kennedy Tool is a Pulitzer Prize-winning satirical comedy set in New Orleans that follows the hilarious protagonist Ignatius J. Reilly around the city where he encounters a "wild cast of characters," and is described by LSU Press as "an outlandish but believable tribute to a city defined by its parade of eccentric denizens."
Caroline from Baton Rouge said she finally read "A Confederacy of Dunces" last year and it made her sides split.
"Interview with the Vampire" by Anne Rice
"Interview with the Vampire" is set in New Orleans and is told by protagonist Louis who recounts how he became a vampire, his adjustment to his new way of life and journey of self-discovery with new ally Claudia, according to the Anne Rice website.
Jinxy from New Orleans called Rice "a true NOLA storyteller."
"The Awakening" by Kate Chopin
Set in New Orleans and Grand Isle, "The Awakening" follows protagonist Edna Pontellier as she struggles with marriage infidelity, identity and the role of women in her society. The novel is also known for its ambiguous ending.
Daniel from New Orleans described the novel as "very powerful" after borrowing a copy from a friend.
"The Witching Hour" by Anne Rice
Another novel by Anne Rice, "The Witching Hour" tells the story of a neurosurgeon named Rowan Mayfair who comes from a line of ancient witches. Rowan finds the body of a man from New Orleans and brings him back to life with a new power he didn't have before, according to the Penguin Random House website.
While this is just one from Rice's Mayfair series, the trilogy has had such an impact on readers that one commenter said she named her daughter after protagonist Rowan.
"A Streetcar Named Desire" by Tennessee Williams
A New Orleans classic, Tennessee Williams' "A Streetcar Named Desire" is a Pulitzer Prize-winning play that follows Blanche DuBois and her conflict with her brother-in-law Stanley Kowalski.
Inspired by the play, the annual Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival hosts a Stella yelling contest every year in the French Quarter. It just goes to show how people feel about this play.
Movies
"The Skeleton Key"
Highly suggested and haunting, "The Skeleton Key" is a movie filled with mysteries, thrills and dark magic. Kate Hudson plays a hospice nurse at a New Orleans plantation where she becomes engrossed in the house's history and mysteries, according to IMDB.
Alexa from New Orleans said the movie "still haunts me."
"The Princess and the Frog"
A fresh take on a classic fairy tale, Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" is set in New Orleans and follows Tiana on a magical adventure around the bayou after she kisses a frog that was once a prince.
The love for this movie expands beyond Louisiana. Disney also announced in early July that Splash Mountain will be rethemed as a "The Princess and the Frog" attraction called "Tiana's Bayou Adventure."
"Steel Magnolias"
Centered around good friendships and good gossip, "Steel Magnolias" is about a young stylist that moves to Louisiana and befriends a group of women who work at the local beauty salon, according to IMDB.
"Eve's Bayou"
Set in Louisiana, "Eve's Bayou" focuses on Eve Batiste as she learns about the roles women play in her family, mystical forces and the truth about her father and their affluent lifestyle.
Fair from New Orleans said "Eve's Bayou" is their all time favorite Sunday afternoon movie.