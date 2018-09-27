Do you remember when you were in high school? That was a frickin' drag, right?
In case you forgot the embarrassing moments, "Madeline's Madeline" is yet another reminder of what an awful age that was.
A filmmaker with a background in performance art and improv, Josephine Decker wrote and directed this small, independent movie, which will either be the best or most pretentious thing you've ever seen — depending on your mood. "Madeline's Madeline" features an excellent debut by actor Helena Howard that I cannot compliment enough. However, the movie maddeningly disappoints because it only hints at tackling important topics, leaving a shell of a movie with nothing much to say about its lead or her life.
Madeline (Howard) is a young New York actor from a broken home. Even though she is a supreme talent onstage, she has a terrible temper, lashing out at her mother (Miranda July) who never gives Madeline the love or attention she wants. Mom just doesn't understand, and ugh, she's so not cool. Madeline finds a stronger sense of identity in her improv group, which is led by a director (Molly Parker) who has no idea what kind of show she wants to present.
I wouldn't mind if Decker used a damned tripod every now and then, but "Madeline's Madeline" does succeed in showing the blurry, out-of-focus rush and rage of adolescence. Like many teenagers trying to find their way, Madeline realizes the disappointment that comes with expectation, that even adults who are supposed to inspire are cluelessly improvising.
Howard is the reason you see this movie. It's an excellent, fearless performance, and she goes places most acting veterans wouldn't dare go. What surrounds Howard is something critics are supposed to like, but the more I think about it, the more it infuriates.
Rather than focus on one piece of this character, "Madeline's Madeline" jumps from moment to moment with the attention span of a cat. Decker finds something of value, stays on that idea for five minutes then jumps to the next thing. Howard works with her acting troupe, then we see her imagining what it would be like to be a turtle on the beach. Then on the way home, Howard is lashing out at her mom for nothing in particular.
There's an understated, italicized "mental illness" aspect to Madeline that's never made clear. We're supposed to accept the fact this kid just pulled her mom's hair out again?
There's even more hinted topics like broken homes, interracial relationships and insecurities. It's good fodder for films, and we've seen how it works in movies like "Lady Bird," "Moonlight," "The Florida Project" and "Boyhood." Those movies excel because they concretely show why these characters are the way they are. "Madeline's Madeline" name drops hot-button topics into an otherwise fine story to make the movie seem more important than it actually is.
Then there's a voice constantly narrating, "This is all a metaphor," which is also confusing because are you trying to say something about adolescence and adulthood or are you trying to say that ... and oh no, I've gone cross-eyed.
There's no doubt that Howard is excellent and that certain parts of this movie gave me goosebumps, especially when Howard finally confronts her teacher's lack of plan in life and onstage. However, it's not brave to replace emotion and well-written scenes with "this is all a metaphor." That's a cop out.
Thinking about "Madeline's Madeline" any more only further frustrates. I want to know more about this character because Howard's performance is that strong, that good. But as it stands, with every topic and detail at arm's length, I can't fathom that the filmmakers actually believe in Madeline's story as much as they think they do.
'Madeline's Madeline'
**
STARRING: Helena Howard, Miranda July and Molly Parker
DIRECTOR: Josephine Decker
SCREENING: At 1 p.m. Sunday at Manship Theatre. $9.50. Discounts available. (866) 451-2787. manshiptheatre.org.
RUNNING TIME: 1 hr., 34 mins.
MPAA RATING: Unrated. Recommended for mature audiences.
Excellent (****), Good (***), Fair (**), Poor (*)